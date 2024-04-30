TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

The performance is on May 5 at 9:30pm.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
The Green Room 42 Sings 'A Night Of Highly Caffeinated Hits'
Join in for a night as energizing as your morning espresso. Directed by Luisa Buenrostro and Julia Claire Schweitzer, our dynamic cast, including Landry Champlin, Emma Dahlin, Lucy Breedlove and more serves up a stimulating blend of Broadway favorites from "Tick, Tick...Boom!," "Company," "Ordinary Days," and more.

You'll be buzzing with excitement as we showcase these characters who couldn't resist drinking an extra cup of coffee!

Full cast includes: Alexis Richelle, Cassie Maurer, Emily Sweeney Goldstein, Emma Dahlin, Hunter Nichols, Joseph Delaney, Josslyn Shaw, Julia Claire, Landry Champlin, Lucy Breedlove, Luisa Buenrostro, Madelynn Washburn, Marcel Rivera Ramirez, Paige Neumeyer, Sophie Terry and Kent Dennis (Music Director).

The performance is on May 5 at 9:30pm.



