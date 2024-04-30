Allison Couture Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Allison Couture joins the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below! The performance is on May 18th.

Allison Couture is a mama of three, an actor, an educator, a Registered Nurse and an EMT. Her performing career spans 25 years and has taken her all over the country, as well as on the high seas with Disney Cruise Line. An experienced educator and director/choreographer, Allie has held leadership positions at children's theater organizations across the country, has worked with young performers while on the staff of multiple Broadway productions/tours, and currently works as a Disney Theatrical Group Teaching Artist. Inspired by the need to feel helpful in a time of crisis, Allie attended nursing school during the pandemic and recently got EMT certified. As a labor & delivery nurse, Allie has helped over one hundred women become mamas, which is the most fulfilling "day job" she could ever imagine! Allie lives in Sleepy Hollow, NY with her husband, her 12 year-old twin boys, Oliver & Elliot, and her 6 year-old daughter, Caroline.

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo. Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

The May 18th show will feature performances by Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, A Christmas Carol), Emily Hatch, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Maggie McDowell (A Sign of The Times, Disaster, Kinky Boots).

Follow along at @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 18h at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

