Murray Hill Presents A MURRAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS AT HOME, Featuring Chelsea Handler, Countess Luann, Amy Sedaris & More

For the first time ever, NYC's beloved comedian and larger-than-life personality Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) is streaming his legendary Yuletide holiday show A Murray Little Christmas. Traditionally hosted at Joe's Pub in New York, Murray has recreated this year's Christmas show while quarantined in his Brooklyn apartment, with his showbiz pals virtually joining the fun. If there is anyone to get us in the holiday spirit and forget about the world's collapse, it's Murray and his fun-loving pals.

Everyone is invited and welcome as Murray throws one of his infamous holiday cocktail parties. The show will be a cozy, chestnut warming, homey affair featuring an evening of hilarious and wacky skits with the cast, Hot Toddy burlesque, a sleigh full of cheesy holiday songs, plenty of nuts, feel-good vibes, fruits, and tree trimming.

Murray also promises several tender moments when he sings his signature "Have Yourself A Murray Little Christmas." This non-returnable gift of holiday entertainment captures the joy and jubilation, the Murray-ment and magnificence of the holiday season (all denominations, orientations and sexual proclivities will be celebrated).

PERFORMANCES BY Bridget Everett, Puddles Pity Party, Beth Ditto, Courtney Act, Angie Pontani, Inyang Bassey, Brian Newman, JD Samson, The Maine Attraction, Dandy Wellington, Selene Luna, Nik Redic, Carmine Covelli, Merrie Cherry, The Resistance Revival Chorus, The Nutcrackers: Jesse Elder, Matthew Parker & Arthur Vint

GUEST APPEARANCES BY Paul Feig, Michelle Buteau, Chelsea Handler, Countess Luann, Amy Sedaris and MORE!

A Murray Little Christmas at Home

Streaming December 13 - January 13

Tickets: http://murrayhill.veeps.com/