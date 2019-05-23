Monica Lu And Nicholas Simpson To Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Monica Lu and Nicholas Simpson

Join Monica Lu and Nicholas Simpson as they perform classic cabaret with fabled and famed opera arias and the Great American Songbook. The night will feature songs such as "Ben Venga Amore," "My Romance," "The Way You Look Tonight," "La Vie En Rose," and more operatic arias and standards. It is sure to be a night you won't want to miss!

Monica Lu & Nicholas Simpson plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 11th 2019 at 9:30pm There is a $25 - $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Monica Lu is the recipient of the "Oversea Study/Research Grant" of the Ministry of Education in Taiwan, in which she specializes in contemporary music and the development of Taiwanese contemporary music. Monica just finished a world tour with MCO Productions on Azamara.

As an active soloist and performing artist, Monica recently performed with Martha Graham Dance Company in New York City Center, opened for singer Helga Davis at National Sawdust, and has appeared at MoMA with Bang On A Can and Ensemble 4'33''

In addition to her practice in performing art, Lu was commissioned to compose original music for the Lucille Ball documentary, "We Love Lucy" (2018, Judith Edlund), "Frühlings Erwachen/Spring's Awakening" (2017, Nicky Maggio), and "Music and Life" (2017, Magdiela Rivas).

Nicholas has recently been heard as King Charles II in the New York premiere of Carlisle Floyd's newest opera, The Prince of Players, with the Little Opera Theatre of New York, and as the tenor soloist in Beethoven's 9th Symphony with Performance Santa Fe, under the baton of Joseph Illick.

During the 2017-2018 season, Mr Simpson has appeared as Bacchus in Ariadne auf Naxos in Berlin, as Mario Cavaradossi in Tosca with the Maryland Symphony, in a series of Christmas Concerts with the Orchestra of Saint Peter by the Sea, in a concert tour of the south with mezzo soprano Cindy Sadler, and as Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly with The Festival of the Atlantic.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





