Mondays in the Club with Lance Returns June 29

Jun. 29, 2020  

Mondays in the Club with Lance returns tonight, June 29!

A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday!

The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged.

Learn more at https://www.crowdcast.io/mondaysintheclub.


