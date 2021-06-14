Mike Wartella to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below in July

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Broadway's Mike Wartella who is returning to Feinsteins/54 Below hosting a night of rock and roll, original music, and Broadway favorites reimagined. Mike, who is a singer/songwriter at heart, will fill the evening with brand new original music straight from his new debut solo album Polarity, as well as some old Broadway favorites done with a folk/rock twist. As a Broadway veteran, Mike has been seen playing children in Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but his edgy voice, hardly matches his youthful type, so Mike is taking to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage to lead you through an evening, much closer to his grown up rocker roots. From his debut album, Mike will be previewing new original material, as well as some of his favorite folk-rock covers of "Pure Imagination" and "Round Here", and his high-octane covers of "Midnight Radio", "Worry", and "Wild Love". (Not to mention special appearances from some of his favorite Broadway pals.) This is a show you won't want to miss! Featuring special guest Alyssa Fox.

Mike Wartella plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 5th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Mike Wartella's Broadway and National Tour credits include: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, The Wanderer (Pre-Broadway workshop). Off-Broadway: RENT (New World Stages), The Kid (The New Group), Seussical (Theaterworks/USA), Oliver Twist (TFANA). Regional: Godspell (Berkshire Theatre Group) Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House), Midsummer, A Prayer for Owen Meany, (Denver Center Theatre Company). Film/TV: "Mysteries of Laura," "Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet", "Loving Leah". He is also a singer-songwriter and his new album "Polarity" can be found on Spotify and iTunes. Twitter/Instagram @mikewartella

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins