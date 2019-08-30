Michael Osso Debuts WORDS MATTER At Don't Tell Mama

Following several years performing with the singing quartet The Broadway Four,Michael Osso has created his first solo cabaret show, Words Matter, which plays at Don't Tell Mama on Thursday, September 5th and Saturday, September 7th at 7:00 pm. The show simultaneously explores the power and the futility of words. Words Matter showcases a mix of Broadway, standards and pop music and features arrangements by music director John Fischer. Produced and directed by veteran actor Skie Ocasio.

A graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Michael Osso has spent the majority of his professional career working in the non-profit sector. Osso is presently the CEO of the non-profit health organization Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. As a singer he has performed with the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and as a member of the quartet, The Broadway Four. Words Matter marks his debut as a solo cabaret artist.

For tickets Click here

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W 46th St, New York, NY, 212-757-0788





