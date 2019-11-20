Michael Longoria Brings Holiday Hop Concert To The Green Room 42

Michael Longoria brings Holiday Hop to the Green Room 42! He is singing to raise money and awareness to a wonderful organization bringing free theater programming to high school students in New York City called Opening Act. It was formed by a group of actors and educators 20 years ago with goals of offering free after school theater programming to public schools in New York City.



HOLIDAY HOP is on Tuesday Dec 17th at 9:30pm at Greenroom 42.

Every ticket purchased to the concert will help Opening Act in their pursuit of bringing free after school theater programs to public schools. This organization goes a step further and targets the schools with a lower than average graduation rate paired with an evident lack of theater programming.

Holiday Hop is an evening of Christmas classics that will make you wanna hop into the holiday spirit and start wrapping presents early!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You