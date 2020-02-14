Michael Griffiths to Honor Cole Porter at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - the new intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's "off-night hotspot" by The New York Times - will present Helpmann Award winner Michael Griffiths, star of Australia's productions of Jersey Boys and Queen of the Desert, with the show "Cole" on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 PM. The evening explores the colourful life and timeless songs of Cole Porter including "You're The Top," "It's De-Lovely," "Let's Do It," and "Night and Day." Featuring hedonism, grave misfortune, enduring love and a legacy that sparkles with wit and wisdom, "Cole" premiered at the 2015 Adelaide Cabaret Festival by invitation of Barry Humphries and was hailed as the top rated cabaret show at Edinburgh Fringe 2016.

"Cole" will also be performed at McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA (February 16), Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA (February 18) and Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego, CA (February 20).

Michael Griffiths received the 2016 Helpmann Award for "Best Cabaret Performer" for his Cole Porter tribute and was nominated for a Green Room Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Bob Crewe in Jersey Boys. He has also appeared in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; We Will Rock You! and Shout! His acclaimed cabaret shows In Vogue: Songs By Madonna, Sweet Dreams: Songs By Annie Lennox, and Lucky: Songs By Kylie have delighted critics and audiences across every cabaret festival in Australia and beyond to New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Edinburgh Fringe, where he received five star reviews and standing ovations.

Michael Griffiths will perform "Cole" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





