Michael Feinstein to Be Joined by Marilyn Maye and More This August at 54 Below

This summer, two-time Emmy Award and five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in his all-new show I Happen To Like New York. Performances are August 6 - 23 at 7PM. $85 - $105 cover charge, $120 - $130 VIP seating and $150-$165 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

To purchase tickets, visit 54Below.com/Michael.

Michael will be joined by the marvelous Marilyn Maye for his performances from August 6 - 13. She is known to audiences around the world for her iconic eight-decade long career, which has included 76 appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," making her the most frequently heard singer in the program's history. A masterful lyric interpreter, Marilyn is an artist for connoisseurs, renowned for her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport. Marilyn is the epitome of New York and the sophisticated, nostalgic era that we all long to be a part of.

From August 15 - 20, legendary singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester will join Michael on the 54 stage. Having been born and raised in the Bronx, this native New Yorker will share the stories and spirit of her New York. Together, Michael and Melissa will celebrate this glorious city in the way only they can. Best known for her work as writer and recording artist, Melissa's hits include, "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Come in From the Rain," "Whenever I Call You Friend," "Through The Eyes of Love," and "Midnight Blue." This will be a dynamic show full of surprises and musical delights, all while paying homage to the tradition established by past generations of great New York entertainers.

19-year-old multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will be joining Michael on August 21, 22, and 23. A superstar who gained wide recognition at only age 9, Jackie will bring a unique and fresh perspective to classic songs that have shaped both this great city and our society as a whole. In this collaboration, she will share with us what New York means to her, while representing a new generation paying tribute to the great entertainers of Manhattan nightlife.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe, his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.





