MetropolitanZoom to Present Cheryl Ann Allen I'M STILL HERE

MetropolitanZoom presents CHERYL ANN ALLEN in a live premium virtual venue experience.

Apr. 5, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents Cheryl Ann Allen in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Allen says of the show, "Sondheim wrote countless songs relating to every part of life - with tragedy and comedy many times standing side by side. A year ago I was in a difficult moment of my life-some people go on vacation to the islands, but I took a week to just sit in my living room and listen to and sing the songs of Sondheim. It seemed that after every song I sang I ended it with a sigh and said, "ahh...that was beautiful. My next show had to be The Songs of Sondheim."


