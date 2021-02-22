MetropolitanZoom Presents Trip Kennedy

MetropolitanZoom will present TRIP KENNEDY in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show. The virtual event will take place on Feb 27th at 7pm.

"Join me, Trip Kennedy for another deep delve into all things Mel Brooks--This time--Miscast, Backwards, and Bent! As I take you on a DragQueen in Quarantine salute to the Divas of MEL: Lily Von Shtupp (I'm Tired), Frau Blucher (He Vas My Boyfriend), Inga (Roll in the Hay), Elizabeth Benning (Please Don't Touch Me/Surprise/Deep Love), and of course: Ulla Inka Hanson Benson Yanson Tallen Hallen Swadon Swanson (If You Got It Flaunt It). Camp is alive and well and living on ZOOM!

Be sure to sign up for the VIP ROOM --where I will happily share my encyclopedic knowledge of all things: Mel Brooks!"

For more information visit: https://metropolitanzoom.com/