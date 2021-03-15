Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MetropolitanZoom Presents Katherine Alexandra and Alex Dilan, DEFYING GRAVITY

Begin with hit Broadway songs, sung and played by concert pianist Katherine Alexandra, including DEFYING GRAVITY, songs from West Side Story, and Phantom of the Opera.

Mar. 15, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom Presents Katherine Alexandra and Alex Dilan, DEFYING GRAVITY

MetropolitanZoom will present Katherine Alexandra and Alex Dilan ~ Defying Gravity in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Begin with hit Broadway songs, sung and played by concert pianist Katherine Alexandra, including DEFYING GRAVITY, songs from West Side Story, and Phantom of the Opera. Include classics like Flight of The Bumblebees, Carmen's Habanera, and Piazzolla's Libertango. Sprinkle in some original ROMANTIC arrangements by keyboard jazz virtuoso composer Alex Dilan. Enjoy Vangelis's Chariots Of Fire and many more on this special evening of passion and beauty.

For more information about the show, go to https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Mug
Stage Manager Unisex Jacket
Performer Stickers

Related Articles
Little & Fierce Theatre Company Presents CREATE II: A Digital Reading Series Photo

Little & Fierce Theatre Company Presents CREATE II: A Digital Reading Series

MIDDLETOWN Starring Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, and Adrian Zmed Makes Streaming D Photo

MIDDLETOWN Starring Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, and Adrian Zmed Makes Streaming Debut

Washington Performing Arts Honors The Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Tribute Featuring Ren& Photo

Washington Performing Arts Honors The Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Tribute Featuring Renée Fleming & More

Cannavale, Reeves & More Announced for SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS Photo

Cannavale, Reeves & More Announced for SPOTLIGHT ON PLAYS


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Streams CHABUCA
  • VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Streams MARÍA DE BUENOS AIRES - ASTOR PIAZZOLLA
  • Ballet Nacional del Perú Artistic Director Jimmy Gamonet Has Died
  • Gran Teatro Nacional Presents Café Concerto With Karolinativa