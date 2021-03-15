MetropolitanZoom Presents Katherine Alexandra and Alex Dilan, DEFYING GRAVITY

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

MetropolitanZoom will present Katherine Alexandra and Alex Dilan ~ Defying Gravity in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Begin with hit Broadway songs, sung and played by concert pianist Katherine Alexandra, including DEFYING GRAVITY, songs from West Side Story, and Phantom of the Opera. Include classics like Flight of The Bumblebees, Carmen's Habanera, and Piazzolla's Libertango. Sprinkle in some original ROMANTIC arrangements by keyboard jazz virtuoso composer Alex Dilan. Enjoy Vangelis's Chariots Of Fire and many more on this special evening of passion and beauty.

For more information about the show, go to https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/