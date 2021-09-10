Mentalist Jason Suran Returns To Live, In-person Performance With The Skyline Series

After 400+ sold-out virtual performances of his smash hit Reconnected, mentalist Jason Suran, along with InterContinental New York Times Square, are exploring what intimate experiences will look like in a post-pandemic world. For four nights only, to celebrate the launch of the newly renovated two-story, Penthouse Suite at InterContinental New York Times Square, ten guests will be invited to spend the evening experiencing Jason's signature brand of psychological illusions and a dramatic view of Manhattan from the hotel's top floor.

Tickets for The Skyline Series are $130 each and include in-person admission for one guest to the show and a complimentary signature cocktail. Cocktail attire is strongly encouraged. Tickets are limited to ten attendees per show and are available at www.the-skyline-series.com. Private bookouts are available and proof of COVID vaccination is required for all attendees.

"As an artist specializing in astonishment, I already feel spoiled by how easy a space like the InterContinental Penthouse Suite makes my job," said Jason Suran. "The view does half the work for me."

The Skyline Series is an intimate, interactive, and irresistible experience where sophisticated acts of mind-reading and unique immersive elements meet, bringing you a show that asks you to engage with yourself and your fellow audience members in one of New York City's most breathtaking penthouses.

"With the hotel centrally located in the Theater District, when we renovated the Penthouse Suite earlier this year, we didn't only want to enhance it for our overnight guest experience, but to create a new venue to host intimate events. The suite's redesign featuring a warm color palette, modern furnishings, and views of the skyline, perfectly lends itself to a space for Jason's evening shows," said Gul Turkmenoglu, General Manager at InterContinental New York Times Square. "Jason has beautifully married elements of the suite, including its fireplace and grand staircase with his mind illusions for an astonishing performance high above Manhattan."

Suran's previous shows have been viewed by audiences around the world from Haiti to Australia. Celebrities have also flocked to witness the mind- boggling and hair-raising events, including Edie Falco, Julianna Margulies, Kenneth and Maria Cole, Betty Buckley, KT Turnstall, Jeanna de Waal, and Ben Stiller.

Jason Suran is a New York based performer whose psychological illusions have been featured on networks such as NBC and FOX, and in venues that range from Carnegie Hall to the United States Pentagon. Since March 2020, he has performed and lectured virtually around the globe for thousands of people including shows for Apple, Facebook, and Uber. As a performer, Jason has earned widespread acclaim for his groundbreaking immersive performances including the Time Out NY recommended 'séance experience' The Other Side. His work has also been featured on NY1 And NY Public Radio as well as in Forbes, Time Out and Buzzfeed. In addition to a two-year ensemble run at the McKittrick Hotel, (home of Sleep No More) Jason currently serves as artist-in-residence at the Norwood Club in Chelsea and in 2021, was featured as a New York Times "Up Next" artist to watch.