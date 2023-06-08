Melissa Errico to Present SONDHEIM IN THE CITY at 54 Below in November

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway and cabaret star Melissa Errico in her new show Sondheim In the City from November 2 – 4 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

After the critical triumph of her Sondheim Sublime album, Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas) will return to her home at 54 Below and to her favorite songwriter with an entirely new program of Sondheim songs, celebrating a new album and a different side of Steve.

Sondheim In the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life. From the anthem of city busyness “Another Hundred People” to the bittersweet hymns of city marriage, “Sorry, Grateful” and “Good Thing Going”, with time for hard-boiled surprises like “Uptown, Downtown” and surprisingly soft-centered ballads like “What More Do I Need?” and “Dawn,” Melissa will sound out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing. Come hear why BroadwayWorld says that Melissa Errico is “a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion.”

Musical direction by Tedd Firth.

Melissa Errico: Sondheim In the City plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 2 – 4 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $55-$65 ($62-$73 with fees). Premiums are $105-$110 ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

