Melissa Errico to Present SONDHEIM IN THE CITY at 54 Below in November

Hear "Another Hundred People," "Sorry, Grateful," and more.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 2 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Review: Hannah Jane Brings WOMEN OF AN ERA To Chelsea Table + Stage Photo 3 Hannah Jane Debuts New Show At CT+S
Lauren Weedman Brings BLOWS To City Winery June 18th Photo 4 Lauren Weedman Returns To The Stage With BLOWS

54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Melissa Errico to Present SONDHEIM IN THE CITY at 54 Below in November

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway and cabaret star Melissa Errico in her new show Sondheim In the City from November 2 – 4 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here 

After the critical triumph of her Sondheim Sublime album, Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas) will return to her home at 54 Below and to her favorite songwriter with an entirely new program of Sondheim songs, celebrating a new album and a different side of Steve. 

Sondheim In the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life. From the anthem of city busyness “Another Hundred People” to the bittersweet hymns of city marriage, “Sorry, Grateful” and “Good Thing Going”, with time for hard-boiled surprises like “Uptown, Downtown” and surprisingly soft-centered ballads like “What More Do I Need?” and “Dawn,” Melissa will sound out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing.  Come hear why BroadwayWorld says that Melissa Errico is “a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion.” 

Musical direction by Tedd Firth

Melissa Errico: Sondheim In the City plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 2 – 4 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $55-$65 ($62-$73 with fees). Premiums are $105-$110 ($117-$122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee. 

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW 

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.  

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Carmello, Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse Birthday Celebration Photo
Carmello, Schwartz & More to Join Charles Strouse Birthday Celebration

Celebrate the 95th birthday of Broadway legend Charles Strouse at 54 Below on June 5, 2023!

2
Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below Photo
Karen Ziemba, Lee Roy Reams and Erin Davie Join WONDERFUL TOWN At 54 Below

Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Steel Pier), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street), and Broadway favorite Erin Davie (Diana) have been added to 54 Sings Wonderful Town: The 70th Anniversary Concert at 54 Below on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:30pm.

3
54 Below to Transition to Nonprofit Status Photo
54 Below to Transition to Nonprofit Status

54 Below, the celebrated Times Square cabaret venue has transitioned to nonprofit status.

4
Exclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from BRIDGES Photo
Exclusive: Watch Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar Sing from BRIDGES

Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar are back at 54 Below for a return engagement of their smash hit show All For You. In this video, they are giving BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek of the show. Watch One Second and a Million Miles.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You