Meghan Murphy is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below with BIG RED & THE BOYS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Meghan Murphy in Big Red & The Boys on Dec 18th, 2018 at 9:30pm. A non-traditional evening of songs, stories and spirits with Songstress Powerhouse Meghan "Big Red Murphy and her holiday boys, Patrick Andrews, John Francisco, TJ Chernick and Nick Davio on guitar, keys, drums, cello and percussion. This ain't your mama's holiday show! Big voices. Big laughs. Big Red.

For that special mix of naughty and nice, Big Red & The Boys presents a non-traditional evening of laughter, belting, and holiday warm-and-fuzzies for fellow city dwellers looking to escape the typical holiday drudgery. In their 9thseason and already a favorite tradition in Chicago, Philly, NYC, and now the West Coast, Big Red & the Boys will open up their living room to you, toasting the New Year and serenade audiences with songs from Irving Berlin classics to some funk'd-up Destiny's Child. Grab a cocktail and come Get Your Holiday On!

Meghan Murphy in Big Red & The Boys plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on Dec. 19that 9:30pm. There is a $45-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Meghan Murphy (Big Red) is an actress/singer/dancer/director/producer/songwriter/cabaret & recording artist currently working in the worlds of Theater, Music and Cabaret. With sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Canada, Europe and beyond, this sassy songstress has taken the world by storm! She has traveled the world, dazzling audiences with her powerhouse vocals, razor sharp wit and old hollywood glamorous charm. Originally from San Jose, CA, she received a BFA in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory and went on to star in countless musical productions throughout the country. Favorite shows include: Mamma Mia! (Tanya, Marriott Theater), Smokey Joe's Café (Pattie, Drury Lane Theater), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake, Mercury Theater), City of Angels (Oolie/Donna, Marriott Theater), The Who's Tommy (Acid Queen, Paramount Theater), Cabaret (Frauline Kost, Paramount Theater), Comedy of Errors (Courtezan/Abbess, Chicago Shakespeare Company) and American Mixtape (The Second City). Now a resident of Chicago, she has been nominated for four Joseph Jefferson Awards and has originated several world premiere musicals including Hazel: The Musical Maid in America (Airman Fillmore, directed by Josh Bergasse), Neil Stratman and Brian Hill's Something Wicked This Way Comes (Witch), and 50 Shades! The Musical (Pam), which recorded an original cast album and ran Off-Broadway in NYC for two years, with companies in LA, Las Vegas, Canada, Europe and a US National Tour. This year, you may have seen her in her first feature film Captive State with Focus Features and Participant Media. As a concert singer, she has performed as a soloist with The Boston Pops at Symphony Hall in Boston, the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park in Chicago (World Premiere of the music of The First Wives Club The Musical), annually with the Chicago Humanities Festival, and has sung the national anthem at Fenway Park (Boston), Coors Field (Denver), and Wrigley Field (Chicago). As a recording artist she has recorded two self titled EP's with her Chicago blues/soul band Everybody Says Yes and as a cabaret artist she has written, directed, produced and starred in her long running one-woman show The Big Red Show for nearly a decade around the country and now, around the world with 54 Below at Sea, RWS Entertainment and Azamara Club Cruises. In their ninth year, Big Red & The Boys are thrilled making their bicoastal debut at Feinstein's at the Nikko, bringing this California girl back home for the holidays! Check out their website bigredandtheboys.com. or see what Meghan is up to next at meghanmurphybigred.com Big thanks to her family and chosen family...forever in the front row. Happy Holidays everyone!

Check out video from last year's show!





