Megan Styrna to Join Andrew Zachary Cohen at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady on March 2nd at 9:45 PM. While ushering at the New Am, his boss said that positioning him in the balcony was akin to putting the Mona Lisa in a warehouse. So now momma's lettin' loose Gypsy style, movin' down from the balcony to center stage, and not lettin' go of the mic. After circling the corridors of Circle in the Square and waiting in the wings at the St. James as a Broadway PA, Andrew found his calling in a most unexpected revelation: he's a leading lady. Putting his stamp on some of the theatre's most famous female roles and many lesser-known gems, Andrew explores his journey from suburbia to NYC through his earliest influences that created his deep love (or is it unhealthy obsession?) for the musical theatre. Rediscover the power of Broadway's most stirring women as Andrew journeys from Jule Styne to Billy Finn, from Stephen Schwartz to Stephen Sondheim, from Cy Coleman to Maury Yeston and more.

MAC nominated songwriter and long-time writing partner with Andrew Zachary Cohen, Steven Silverstein takes to the keys as music director. The evening is directed by MAC Award Winner Billy Recce. Joining Andrew in concert is a newly announced, special guest vocalist Megan Styrna.

Megan Styrna grew up in Chicago before moving to New York City in 2019. She attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and graduated during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020. She was recognized for her work in Musical Theatre and classical voice at AMDA with three awards in the "On Location" showcase. She was recently seen in "Ludlow Ladd" at Urban Stages and "Emily" at The Chain Theatre. She is currently a full-time student at The New School.

Andrew Zachary Cohen in Don't Ask the Lady plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 2nd at 9:45 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.