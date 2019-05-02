Max Friedman Directs #OriginalMisch: Four Night Stand

Director Max Friedman has joined the artistic team of #OriginalMisch: Four Night Stand, four evenings of songs by Mischa Kischkum, with four guest stars and Dan Busa. All four interactive evenings are at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, May 4 at 4:00 pm, with additional shows Monday, June 3 at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 18 at 7:00 pm and Monday, October 13 at 4:00 pm.

Friedman comes directly from his Assistant Director position on Broadway's Be More Chill after directing the Off Broadway premier of Midnight at the Never Get at the York Theatre (Lucille Lortel Nominee). He is developing #OriginalMisch into a year-long happening of original songs where audience members act as judges and shape the show's "album of record." The four shows will each have some songs unique to that show, and every song will be recorded in case it makes the grade. But only the highest ranking songs will be included in the final album, and in the "best of" show next year.

Audiences get a song list and souvenir pencil to rank each song one to four stars, and lyrics for the sing-along. One song at each show will be live-streamed by the audience, from the audience and from the stage, as part of their interactive experience of #OriginalMisch.

Since there are four different guest stars and each show has unique songs, a progressive discount is offered to patrons encouraging them to return. Their fourth show is free, with ten dollars given toward their two drink minimum.

Mischa Kischkum (music, lyrics, synth, tenor guitar, lead vocals) was nominated in 2019 for Best Male New York Solo Debut by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC Award). A show he wrote music and lyrics for, The Vicar's Wife, was named "Best Musical of the Year that Nobody Saw" by Playbill magazine. He's had nine shows produced in Manhattan that he wrote or co-wrote. As an actor, his work has been seen at the Cannes Film Festival, Comedy Central Television and NBC/ Universal Television.

This is Dan Busa's second show with Kischkum, after appearing in Mischa Kischkum is OFF THE CHARTS (Songs You Don't Know By Writers You Love). The actor-musician will sing vocals and play guitar, electric guitar and percussion in #OriginalMisch.

#OriginalMisch opens on Saturday, May 4th at 4:00 pm, with additional shows June 3rd at 7:00 pm, September 18th at 7:00 pm, and October 13th at 4:00 pm. Card-carrying MAC members (and SAG, AEA, 802) get five dollars off the $20 cover with a two drink minimum, cash only.

All four interactive evenings are held in the Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama on Restaurant Row in Manhattan. Reservations are taken by phone after four o'clock at 212.757.0788 or online at www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows.





