Matthew Morrison, LIBERACE & LIZA Tribute and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Liberace & Liza: A Tribute, Matthew Morrison, and more.

LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE – JULY 6 – 8 AT 7PM

The performance on Jul 8 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is a wildly improbable and completely irresistible show that imagines just what might've happened if Liberace and Liza Minnelli ever shared the stage. They didn't, of course, but thanks to David Saffert and Jillian Snow, now they do! Fresh from the West End and equal parts tribute, improv, and full-on fever dream, the show blends virtuosic piano playing, powerhouse vocals, and more sequins than strictly necessary. The set list swings from Cabaret and Gershwin to hilarious reimaginings of Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. Liberace & Liza's take on “Toxic” has gone viral with over 5M views, across social channels. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE: THE FIRE WITHIN – JULY 6 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Cassi Mikat and William Pazdziora, the co-founders and voice teachers behind The Voice Collective, return to 54 Below with their latest studio showcase, The Fire Within.

Recognized as one of New York City's premier voice studios, The Voice Collective provides cutting-edge vocal training for professional singers, rooted in the belief that great singing begins with fearless authenticity. Technique is the foundation, but artistry is the flame.

The Fire Within celebrates the extraordinary artists of TVC in an evening of bold storytelling and electrifying vocal performances. Featuring a dynamic range of original music, pop and rock anthems, and Broadway favorites, this showcase highlights singers who are not only mastering their craft, but sharing their passion for it. Join us for a powerful night of passion, excitement, and voices that burn brightly!

Featuring Anneke Angstadt, Alex Bates, Andrew Betz, Dana Bixler, Darby Bixler, Ella Falcone, Charlotte Kunesh, Liv Kurtz, Sara LiBrandi, Mary Malaney, Cassi Mikat, Jenna Leigh Miller, Patrick Mizzoni, William Pazdziora, Carson Robinette, Heléne Rosborough, Jack Saleeby, Sarah Warrick, and Kristin Weiss. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SOMETHING BETTER PRODUCTIONS' SUMMER RECAP – JULY 7 AT 9:30PM

Join Something Better Productions for a special mid-year recap concert at 54 Below as we gear up for our upcoming Off-Broadway musical, Forget I Said Anything. Led by composer and director Samantha Roberts and co-host Mitchell Turner, this evening offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of a bold new musical already gaining momentum with its original cast recording. Audiences can expect a dynamic set of standout songs from the show, performed by cast members and collaborators, alongside exclusive stories about the creative process, the journey to Off-Broadway, and what's next for the production.

The evening will also feature music from our BroadwayWorld-nominated hit cabarets, including 54 Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, To All Who Come to This Happy Place, Welcome, 54 Celebrates the Music of Frank Wildhorn, and more. Blending contemporary musical theater, well known pop music and fresh, emotionally grounded storytelling, The Something Better Productions' Summer Recap is a can't-miss night of music, storytelling and celebration. Music direction by Val Zvinyatskovsky.

Featuring Richie Cardile, Skylar Deming, Tanner Hodson, Halle Kaufax, Joseph Keegan, Fletcher Kim, Kelly Kudlik, Dayven Martinez, Jessica Morilak, Jake Nicholson, Stephen Nickisch, Joshua Screen, Taylor Simon, and Jyonnah Ware.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ILIA ISORELÝS PAULINO – JULY 8 AT 9:30PM

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, star of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and One Piece, makes her electrifying New York City solo concert debut at 54 Below. In an intimate evening of music and storytelling, Ilia brings her powerhouse voice and magnetic presence to a genre-spanning set—from beloved musical theatre classics like Sondheim's “Send in the Clowns” and Weill/Brecht's “Pirate Jenny,” to soulful pop ballads including “I Can't Make You Love Me.” Blending humor, heart, and raw honesty, this unforgettable night offers a rare chance to experience Ilia like never before—live, up close, and completely unfiltered. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matthew Morrison: SHOW UP – JULY 9 – 11 AT 7PM

The performance on July 11 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Matthew Morrison (Just In Time, Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here's a description of Matthew's brand new show SHOW UP in his own words: Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Welcome to SHOW UP — a car wash for your soul. In this show, I'm not just here to perform; I'm here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it's a piece of my soul laid bare. I'm stepping outside of all the characters I've played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability.

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza, and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. He also starred as J.M Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In addition to his Broadway tenure Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox's musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe Award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years.

Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/Film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC's “Grey's Anatomy.”

Morrison has released four studio albums. His debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John. And most recently, Where It All Began, which is a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

$107.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $168 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $173 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Iris Bahr – EXODUS: A FESTIVELY UNHINGED CABARET – JULY 9 AT 9:30PM

“Bahr has more voices at her command than a symphony as strings” – Variety

Iris Bahr (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” DAI (enough)), winner of the Lucille Lortel Award and Montreal Frankie Storyteling Award, 2x Drama Desk nominee, Helen Hayes Award nominee and UK stage award nominee, makes her 54 Below debut in EXODUS: AN UNHINGED CHARACTER CABARET. Embodying 5 different personas, Bahr takes us on a musical storytelling journey of breaking free from what holds you back, accompanied by the award-winning pianist and musical director Andrew Hertz. Get ready for a hilarious and wild ride, as each character recounts their own journey of exodus, engages in festive crowd work and belts out their favorite tunes, from jazz standards and country favorites to commercial jingles. Joined by special guests Alex Petrullo and Peter Salett. www.irisbahr.com $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUBY LAKS – JULY 10 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Multi-talented performer Ruby Laks brings her distinctive artistry to 54 Below for an unforgettable evening celebrating the genius of Stephen Sondheim and his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II. As an accomplished jazz singer, drummer, and musical theatre performer, Ruby possesses a rare combination of technical mastery and emotional depth that breathes new life into classic material. Known for her vintage vocal style and ability to accompany herself on drums while singing, Ruby is thrilled to lean deeper into the musical theatre repertoire that first sparked her passion for music.

This performance promises to be an intimate exploration of some of musical theatre's greatest catalogs. Ruby will perform selections from Carousel, A Little Night Music, Cinderella, Into the Woods, and other Sondheim and Hammerstein musicals.

Joined by Allison Lee on bass, Hannah Mayer on piano, Noah Nelson on drums, and Andre Perlman on trombone. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 11 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (julybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Ben Jones, Demiah Latreece, Kendra Foster McBride, Tyler McCall, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL IN CONCERT – JULY 12 & 14 AT 7PM

Perhaps the most celebrated cult musical in modern Broadway history, The Scarlet Pimpernel will come swooping back to life on the stage of 54 Below in a fiery stage-concert that highlights the brilliant and exciting score by Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton. With songs like “Into the Fire,” “Storybook,” “Where's the Girl?,” and so many other thrilling numbers, this special concert event will either re-ignite your love for this famous show or make you fall in love with it for the very first time.

The Scarlet Pimpernel in Concert will star today's great Broadway stars, handpicked by NYC's legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who will be producing, directing, and hosting this much-anticipated show. Mr. Siegel has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

The Scarlet Pimpernel: In Concert offers a unique opportunity to hear this beloved score live and with today's great talent! Don't miss it!

Produced, directed, and narrated by Scott Siegel. Musical direction and piano by Michael Lavine. Featuring Ben Jones, William Michals, Jill Paice, and more stars to be announced! Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY WORKS LIVE! – JULY 12 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway influencer and theatre news source Finn O'Rourke (@BroadwayWorks) as he brings his online community to life in Broadway Works LIVE! at 54 Below. Featuring a lineup of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and nationally touring performers from fan favorite hits, including Six, Heathers, Hadestown, and more, this show celebrates the shows and artists that help shape today's musical theater platform. Curated by Finn and presented by some of his favorite performers, the evening will spotlight iconic songs and unexpected gems. Join us for a night of brilliant vocals and the community that makes Broadway work. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Sadie Dickerson, Carissa Gaughran, Timothy H. Lee, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Lauren Mariasoosay, Dariana Mullen, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Kay Sibal, Regine Sophia, and Mona Swain. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE: THE FIRE WITHIN July 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE July 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Matthew Morrison: SHOW UP July 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...