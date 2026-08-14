Antwayn Hopper to Debut Solo Show at 54 Below in November

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Join Broadway and two-time OBIE Award-winning Antwayn Hopper, for his 54 Below debut album—a celebration of Broadway and Traditional Pop solos, and mashups. Antwayn brings his signature blend of soul, panache, and musical storytelling to the stage.

This one-night-only event features beloved Broadway classics like 'Be A Lion,' 'Promises, Promises,' 'The Man That Got Away' and 'Being Alive,' intertwined with Antwayn's masterful and unique take on show tunes, such as 'My Way or the Highway,' 'Wives and Lovers,' and more. November 30, 2026 promises to be an unparalleled revelation of Antwayn's basso profondo vocal prowess! Tony nominee and three-time Emmy nominee, Mia Moravis, is Producer for Broadway's Center Stage Records (Van Dean, President), and Barrett Davis (Mary Poppins; Barack on Broadway) is Associate Director.

Antwayn's special guests, Melody Betts (The Wiz; The Sound of Music and Waitress National Tours), Tony Award winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt; Caroline, Or Change; Kiss Me, Kate), Tony Award and GRAMMY winner, Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen, Children of a Lesser God), and singer-songwriter TV personality, Willam (RuPaul's Drag Race), join him at the microphone!

Appearing alongside Antwayn are 'The Notes':

Piano and Music Direction: Asher Denburg (Take A Banana For The Ride, and now streaming on Netflix; A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Spamilton National Tours)

Guitar/Electric & Upright Bass/Percussion: Carlos Mena (International soloist, arranger, music director, and composer)

Drums: Rob Mitzner (Billboard Top 10-charting albums and films; NBC's LATE NIGHT)

Trumpet: Sophie Manaloff (New York-based trumpet player who doubles on Flugelhorn, Piccolo Trumpet, plays piano, and sings)

Reeds: Aveion Walker (Kimberly Akimbo; plays on flutes, oboes, clarinets, saxes, and as a reed doubler)

And Antwayn's 'The Staves':

Nora Fox (The Sound of Music; Cleopatra in Handel's Giulio Cesare, Opera Festival Greve, Italy; Radio City Music Hall)

Felicia Boswell (Motown The Musical; Shuffle Along; two-time Helen Hayes Award winner; Emmy nominee)

Christin Byrdsong (The Lion King, and National Tour)

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Antwayn Hopper in Antwayn Hopper's Debut Album Live plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, November 30, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). An additional $6 in fees for all seating sections if purchased at the box office. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of the performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper is a renowned and beloved actor and singer who astonished audiences as 'Memphis' in Billy Porter's The Life at New York City Center. Other notable credits include 'Gus' in HAIR (Broadway debut), 'Thought #6' in the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop (Broadway), and 'Macavity' in CATS at PAC. Television roles include 'Rafael Wexford' in Will Trent, and 'Gordon 'Persimmon' Tuttle' in Elsbeth. Most recently, Antwayn has caused much hysteria with his hilarity as 'Tyrone' in Alexis Bittar's online mockumentary minidrama, Bittarverse.

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