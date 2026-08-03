Cabaret Roundup: August 3-9 – Andrew Bird, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney & More

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including a free outdoor concert by Andrew Bird, Hadestown co-stars and real-life couple Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, a spate of Tony Bennett tributes, and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

Billy Stritch : My Year With Tony Bennett – Celebrating 100 Years of an Icon at 54 Below

August 3 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shares some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony’s side. From their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Are You Having Any Fun? Elizabeth Bougerol Celebrates Tony Bennett at 100 at Joe’s Pub

Mon. August 3 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Hot Sardines co-creator Elizabeth Bougerol and special guests for a one-night-only celebration of Tony Bennett's music and spirit on what would have been his 100th birthday, featuring all-new arrangements of iconic Bennett songs and stories from a singular career and legendary life lived with heart and humanity.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 for the 9:30PM show and $54 for the 7:00 PM show (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

John Pizzarelli at Birdland Jazz Club

August 4-8 (7 & 9:30 weeknights; 8:30 & 10:30 weekend)

Tickets available here.

Guitarist, vocalist, and Grammy Award-winning producer John Pizzarelli will continue his year-long celebration of the great Tony Bennett with the release of P.S. Mr. Bennett via Green Hill Music. Releasing on August 7, right after Bennett's centennial birthday on August 3, this five-song EP is a companion to Pizzarelli's full-length album Dear Mr. Bennett, which was released this past March to worldwide acclaim. To mark the occasion, Pizzarelli will return to Birdland Jazz Club for a five night run, August 4-8.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.



August 4-5 @ 7 pm Ephraim Sykes : For The Record at 54 BelowAugust 4-5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Ephraim Sykes (The Fear Of 13, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hairspray Live!) returns to 54 Below with For The Record, an evening celebrating and honoring the music—both past and present—that shaped his life. From the gospel church of his childhood to the records that echoed through his family home, these are the sounds, voices, and spirits that inspired him and guided him to this moment: standing on stage, premiering his first single. Follow Ephraim through a night that brings his journey full circle, as he connects the roots of his past with the promise of his future.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Andrew Bird with the Wordless Music Orchestra Perform 20th Anniversary of “The Mysterious Production of Eggs” at Central Park

Thursday August 6 @ 8 pm

Info available here.

The violinist, singer, songwriter, and composer Andrew Bird has stretched the musical boundaries of folk in an eclectic career that spans 18 albums, developing a multi-layered sound with diverse instrumentation. His most defining work is arguably 2005’s The Mysterious Production of Eggs, which demonstrated an avant-pop sophistication with a mastery of elaborate loops, multi-tracked violin, and his remarkable prowess as a whistler. Bird has headlined shows at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but he’ll celebrate the 20th anniversary of that record at SummerStage in Central Park with the Wordless Music Orchestra, performing the record for the first time in its entirety alongside a full orchestra, followed by a suite of fan-favorites from his nearly 30-year repertoire.

Free & no rsvp needed



August 6-8 @ 7 pm Casey Likes : Back To The Past at 54 BelowAugust 6-8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Back by popular demand! At 24 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Tickets: In-person tickets are sold out except for a handful on August 6. The August 8 performance will be livestreamed – tickets are $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees).

August 7 and 9 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Following three sold-out shows earlier this year, Tony-nominated Eva Noblezada and multi-hyphenate Broadway star Reeve Carney return to The Green Room 42 this August! Currently starring as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, Broadway’s favorite power couple brings their distinctive artistry back to one of New York’s most celebrated cabaret venues.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is no item minimum. The 7 pm Friday show is sold out for in-person tickets, but there is a livestream ticket available.



Sun. August 9, 5 & 7:30 Songbook Sundays: The Tony Bennett Centennial at Dizzy’s ClubSun. August 9, 5 & 7:30 pm

Info available here.

Tony Bennett’s centennial gets a proper celebration at Dizzy’s with a Songbook Sunday filled with the music he loved. Featuring Debby Boone, Gabrielle Stravelli, and David Marino on vocals, with Billy Stritch at the piano, the set moves through classics like The Best Is Yet to Come , Fly Me to the Moon , and more. Curated by Deborah Grace Winer, it’s a night that keeps things swinging from start to finish.

Tickets: Tickets are $65 ($30 for students). Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $25 per person.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...