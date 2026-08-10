THE LOST BOYS Cast to Perform at Upcoming Broadway Sessions
DeLaney Westfall, Ben Crawford and more join Ben Cameron's monthly show at The Green Room 42.
Ben Cameron's long running Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, August 13th! The “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the Tony wining hit The Lost Boys! The cast will perform directly following their Thursday evening performance.
The Lost Boys cast members set to perform include DeLaney Westfall, Ben Crawford, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Hank Santos, Dominic Dorset, Liesie Kelly, Colin Trudell, Mason Olshavsky, Dean Maupin, Pierce Wheeler, Grace Capeless and more! The evening will also feature a performance by up and comer Sarah Bennett. This ain't your grandad's cabaret!! And you never know who will show up!
Broadway Sessions plays once a month at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
|
Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
DiGangi With A “G”
The Green Room 42 (8/18-8/18) PHOTOS
|
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
|
Troy: Crooner to the Stars
The Green Room 42 (8/21-8/21)
|
Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Squeeze vs. XTC – The Battle of the Bands!
Joe's Pub (10/01-10/01)
|
Broadway Undressed with Tom Guthrie and Landon Stovall: A Benefit for The Door
54 Below (9/17-9/17)
|
Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: Together at Last!
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
|
Plant Of The People: A Viper Vaudeville Production
Joe's Pub (9/17-9/17)
|
Martin Bonventre: Swingin’ in a New Dimension
54 Below (11/12-11/12)
|
54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter
54 Below (9/22-9/22)