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THE LOST BOYS Cast to Perform at Upcoming Broadway Sessions

DeLaney Westfall, Ben Crawford and more join Ben Cameron's monthly show at The Green Room 42.

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THE LOST BOYS Cast to Perform at Upcoming Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long running Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, August 13th! The “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from the  Tony wining hit The Lost Boys! The cast will perform directly following  their Thursday evening performance. 

The Lost Boys cast members set to perform include DeLaney Westfall, Ben Crawford, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Hank Santos, Dominic Dorset, Liesie Kelly, Colin Trudell, Mason Olshavsky, Dean Maupin, Pierce Wheeler, Grace Capeless and more! The evening will also feature a performance by up and comer Sarah Bennett. This ain't your grandad's cabaret!! And you never know who will show up!

Broadway Sessions plays once a month at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. 

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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THE LOST BOYS Cast to Perform at Upcoming Broadway Sessions
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