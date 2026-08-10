Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Tony Bennett at Dizzy's Club

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One of Tony Bennett’s signature songs famously reminds us that “The Best Is Yet to Come.” But for the audience at Dizzy’s Club last night on Sunday August 9, there was no need to wait—the best had already arrived with the latest edition of Songbook Sundays, hosted by Deborah Grace Winer and with Debby Boone opening the show with Tony’s signature song.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Columbus Circle and Central Park, Dizzy’s offered the perfect stage for a stellar gathering of world-class entertainers, adding another memorable chapter to New York City’s cabaret celebrations honoring the music and legacy of Tony Bennett during his Centennial Year.

Ms. Winer assembled an impressive roster of talent to celebrate the timeless music of Tony Bennett, including two Grammy winners. Billy Stritch, fresh from his critically acclaimed Tony Bennett solo show at 54 Below, served as the evening’s musical director, pianist, and vocalist. Joining him was Debby Boone, also a Grammy winner who became a household name with her legendary, chart-topping hit “You Light Up My Life.” Rounding out the stellar lineup were celebrated jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli and rising young artist David Marino.

As usual, I won’t give away any spoilers, although I suspect most readers are already quite familiar with the Tony Bennett songbook. Still, hearing these timeless favorites brought to life by such talented vocalists was a wonderful reminder of just how enduring Bennett’s music remains. His music was represented beautifully throughout the evening, and, as always, Deborah Grace Winer—one of the foremost experts on the American Songbook—added fascinating stories and insights that brought the songs and their history to life.

Tony was a perfectionist when it came to choosing his musicians, and he undoubtedly would have approved of Marc MacLean on drums, Caylen Brant on bass, and Jacob Chung on saxophone. And, of course, Billy, who served as Tony’s musical director during one momentous year with the legend, provided the perfect musical foundation and created the ideal accompaniment for the evening.

Tony Bennett lived just a few blocks from Jazz at Lincoln Center, and it wasn’t unusual for Eda and I to see him walking these very streets on his way to an event at Dizzy’s Club. Somehow, it feels especially fitting to imagine him taking in this particular Songbook Sunday. He would have loved every moment of it.

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