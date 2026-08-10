Review: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Tony Bennett at Dizzy's Club
One of Tony Bennett’s signature songs reminds us that “The Best Is Yet to Come.” But for the audience at Dizzy’s Club on 8/9, the best had already arrived
One of Tony Bennett’s signature songs famously reminds us that “The Best Is Yet to Come.” But for the audience at Dizzy’s Club last night on Sunday August 9, there was no need to wait—the best had already arrived with the latest edition of Songbook Sundays, hosted by Deborah Grace Winer and with Debby Boone opening the show with Tony’s signature song.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Columbus Circle and Central Park, Dizzy’s offered the perfect stage for a stellar gathering of world-class entertainers, adding another memorable chapter to New York City’s cabaret celebrations honoring the music and legacy of Tony Bennett during his Centennial Year.
Ms. Winer assembled an impressive roster of talent to celebrate the timeless music of Tony Bennett, including two Grammy winners. Billy Stritch, fresh from his critically acclaimed Tony Bennett solo show at 54 Below, served as the evening’s musical director, pianist, and vocalist. Joining him was Debby Boone, also a Grammy winner who became a household name with her legendary, chart-topping hit “You Light Up My Life.” Rounding out the stellar lineup were celebrated jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli and rising young artist David Marino.
As usual, I won’t give away any spoilers, although I suspect most readers are already quite familiar with the Tony Bennett songbook. Still, hearing these timeless favorites brought to life by such talented vocalists was a wonderful reminder of just how enduring Bennett’s music remains. His music was represented beautifully throughout the evening, and, as always, Deborah Grace Winer—one of the foremost experts on the American Songbook—added fascinating stories and insights that brought the songs and their history to life.
Tony was a perfectionist when it came to choosing his musicians, and he undoubtedly would have approved of Marc MacLean on drums, Caylen Brant on bass, and Jacob Chung on saxophone. And, of course, Billy, who served as Tony’s musical director during one momentous year with the legend, provided the perfect musical foundation and created the ideal accompaniment for the evening.
Tony Bennett lived just a few blocks from Jazz at Lincoln Center, and it wasn’t unusual for Eda and I to see him walking these very streets on his way to an event at Dizzy’s Club. Somehow, it feels especially fitting to imagine him taking in this particular Songbook Sunday. He would have loved every moment of it.
Find more upcoming shows at Dizzy's Club on the Jazz at Lincoln Center website here. Songbook Sundays returns there on Sunday October 4 with a tribute to Kander & Ebb (the songwriters behind Chicago, Cabaret and many more hits).
Learn more about Deborah Grace Winer on her website at www.deborahgracewiner.com
Below, see photos from the August 9 show.
David Marino
David Marino
David Marino
David Marino
Gabrielle Stravelli, David Marino, Debby Boone
Deborah Grace Winer, Gabrielle Stravelli, David Marino, Debby Boone
Billy Sgtritch & Debby Boone
Billy Stritch Gabrielle Stravelli, David Marino, Debby Boone
Dizzy's Club
Caylen Brant, Billy Stritch, Gabrielle Stravelli, Mark MacLean, Debby Boone, Deborah Grace Winer, David Marino, Jacob CHung
Elanor Morgan, Howard Morgan, Sponsors, Eda Sorokoff
Dizzy's Club
The Best Is Yet To Come
|
Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
DiGangi With A “G”
The Green Room 42 (8/18-8/18) PHOTOS
|
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
|
Troy: Crooner to the Stars
The Green Room 42 (8/21-8/21)
|
Michael R. Jackson: Wake Up Call
Joe's Pub (8/16-8/16)
|
Richard Perez: I Have To Do This
Joe's Pub (8/12-8/12)
|
Nicolas King: Celebrating the Music, Memory, & Arrangements of Mike Renzi
54 Below (11/03-11/03)
|
"Marilyn, Maye I?" Julian Fleisher w/ special guest Marilyn Maye
Joe's Pub (9/08-9/08)
|
Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch
54 Below (10/30-10/30)
|
Helane Blumfield: Invisible to Invincible
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08) PHOTOS
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.