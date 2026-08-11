Video: Dana Chablis Carpenter Sings 'Flowers' (HADESTOWN) at Don't Tell Mama
See a highlight from A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE at Don't Tell Mama
See Dana Chablis Carpenter (NYU Tisch) sing Anaïs Mitchell's "Flowers" from hit Broadway musical Hadestown. This video is a highlight of A Dream (Role) Come True, a series at Don't Tell Mama hosted by Julie Biancheri. The series was a 2025 Broadway World Nominee for Best Revue or Recurring Series, and Biancheri was nominated for Best Host. At each show, the audience can enjoy a night of passionate performances as a group of singers live out their dream (roles). Every edition showcases a different group of performers.
Follow @ADreamRoleComeTrue on Instagram for more. The next show is August 29 at 8 pm. Tickets are available here. Find tickets to all upcoming performances of A Dream (Role) Come True at www.donttellmamanyc.com
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