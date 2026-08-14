Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp and More Set for Upcoming Performances at 54 Below

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Next week, 54 BELOW, will present Rent stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, 54 Sings: Did You Bring a Condom? A Benefit for BC/EFA, and much more!

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, OR...A 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – AUGUST 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Get ready to swing! 54 Below honors the monumental legacy of 1921’s Shuffle Along with a celebration marking the tenth anniversary of the ten-time Tony Award nominated Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Step back into the vibrant Jazz Age with a high-energy concert designed to make you shake, shimmy, and shuffle to Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake’s revolutionary score. Through showstoppers like “I’m Just Wild About Harry,” “Love Will Find a Way,” and “I’m Just Simply Full of Jazz,” you’ll see exactly how this sensation launched icons like Josephine Baker and Adelaide Hall while providing the electrifying soundtrack to the Roaring Twenties.

Don’t miss this spectacular tribute to Black Broadway artistry, past and present. Featuring an all-star cast—including select members from the 2016 original Broadway production—this concert is produced and directed by Caseen Gaines (author of When Broadway Was Black). Don’t miss this must-see event!

Music direction by Brandon Jackson. Featuring Melvin Abston, Ezekiel Andrew, Melody A. Betts, Izaiah Harris, Afra Hines, Kristin Bria Hopkins, John Manzari, Kimberly Marable, Sarah Sigman, Dwayne Washington, Davon Williams, Sidney Wilson, and Zurin Villanueva.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp : IN RESONANCE – AUGUST 18 – 22 & 25 – 29 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug 29 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway legends and longtime friends Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history.

From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Adam and Anthony’s voices for the first time, this concert series promises an unforgettable evening of connection, nostalgia, and inspiration.

$129.50 cover charge (includes $14.50 in fees). $188 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $193 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FIRST DRAFTS: STUDENT EDITION – AUGUST 18 AT 9:30PM

Following its inception in 2025, the Showpeople Theatre Collective returns to New York City with the second iteration of the First Drafts cabaret series, an evening of the freshest songs by up-and-coming musical theatre songwriters. This time, the focus is truly on the theatre makers of tomorrow as the show solely features the work of high school and college students from New York City and beyond! Produced and directed by Showpeople Resident Artist Colby Thompson, First Drafts: Student Edition gives songwriters a chance to hear their songs performed in an acclaimed cabaret, and it gives audiences the chance to hear musical theatre hits long before they reach the stage. Don’t miss out on the chance to say you heard them when!

Music direction by Miles Messier. Featuring Patrick Connolly, Jayna Elise, Elisa Falanga, Lauren Fitzgerald, Alison Hagen, Nicole Hepburn, Stefan Herrera, Thomas Hsin, Casey Keeler, Lizzy Maisel, Meleeke McCants, Braxton McGrath, Rocky Nardone, Taylor Parker, Amanda Ribnick, Tess Rowan, Rachel Roth, Nino Ruggeri, Xavier Sarabia, Emily Rose Unnasch, and Isabella Victorson.

Also joined by Amanda Lee Morrill on drums, Miles Tanner on guitar, and Colby Thompson on bass.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SUMMERWEEN – AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM

Looking for an excuse to celebrate spooky season early? 54 Sings Summerween is your chance to experience the thrills, chills, and chaos of Halloween brought straight into the warm summer months. This electrifying cabaret features NYC’s rising theatre artists diving into the best eerie, campy, and delightfully unhinged songs in the musical theatre canon. From haunting ballads to high-energy numbers with a dark twist, this will be a night of scary good performances you won’t forget.

With a killer lineup of performers, production/direction by Olivia DeMarco and co-produced by Sophia Theokas, 54 Sings Summerween is a haunting theatrical party filled with bewitching belts, and just the right amount of mischief. Costumes encouraged.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Reese Bell, Ashley Castillo, Sienna Feldman, Abby Godwin, Josh Gorlin, Rachel Hurvitz McGinty, Zach Austin Johnson, Joseph Keegan, Cheyanne Metzger, Kam Meyerson, Taigh Moran, Ava Newman, Lily Schantz, Katie Swansig, Anastasia Tuffin, Carlos Vazquez, Anna Wasko, Sasha Winters, Sam Wooley, Alex Wright, Annalisa Zambrano, and Arielle Ziff.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAMANTHA STRATTON: AFTER ONE – AUGUST 20 AT 9:30PM

Making her 54 Below debut, Samantha Stratton presents After One, a compelling solo show centered on growth, perseverance, and the ups and downs that shape who we become. Taking place on the one-year anniversary of her move to New York at 19, After One reflects on a year marked by both connection and loneliness, the challenges she’s overcome, and the people who helped guide her back to her passion, her voice, and her happiness. Featuring a dynamic blend of musical theater and pop favorites, the evening is a heartfelt tribute to everything this past year has taught her, how it has changed her, and what it has brought into her life. At its core, After One is an invitation to be fearless in pursuing your ambitions and creating the life you envision for yourself—no matter how big the dream.

Music direction by Tyler Capa. Featuring special guests Jack Baugh, Brendan Behm, Luis Gonzalez Galindo, Ella Latham, Hayden Poe, Sam Regenbogen, and Saylor Tucker.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TIANO: THE TENOR & PIANO DUO – AUGUST 21 AT 9:30PM

For one night only, Tiano, the genre defying tenor & piano duo comprising of Shimi Goodman (Evita, Chicago, original cast of Dirty Dancing) and multi-award winning pianist and composer Chris Hamilton (“Wizard on the keys” -Steve Ross), make their 54 Below and New York City concert debut. Their extensive resume includes sell out performances at London’s iconic Crazy Coqs in Piccadilly, a headline show at the Wales Millennium Centre, a triumphant 2025 US debut at Mr. Finn’s Cabaret where their show was hailed as “a highlight of the season” (Artistic Director Alan Paul), and shows at The Composers Room in Las Vegas, and Arts Express in Tucson. Alongside reimagined selections from Broadway, pop songs combined with classical piano, and dazzling medleys you didn’t know you needed, their program includes original songs written by the duo, revealing a more personal side of their musical collaboration. Don’t miss this “exhilarating evening of music, romance and wit” (Mark Shenton).

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring Lucas Beltran, John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Kylie Heyman, Nick Manna, Sophie Rapeijko, Skye Stauffer, and Michael Winther.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS: DID YOU BRING A CONDOM? – A BENEFIT FOR BC/EFA – AUGUST 23 AT 7PM

Don’t forget your condoms and come see some of Broadway’s brightest stars perform the most ICONIC sexual songs Broadway has to offer in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS! Grab a red bucket, and get ready for a night of unapologetically sexy performances featuring songs like “Dead Girl Walking,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” “Say No to This,” “El Tango de Roxanne,” “Point of No Return,” and so much more.

This special fundraiser celebrates Broadway, community, and giving back, while having a seriously good time doing it! A portion of the proceeds will benefit BC/EFA.

Produced by Natalie Pace, with direction by Pace and Nick Ammon. Music direction by Cameron Krauss. Featuring Alicia Babin, Emma Benson, Riley Bocchicchio, Nick Cortazzo, Carissa Gaughran, Matt Magnusson, Chris Marsh Clark, Madison Mosley, Oluchi Nwaokorie, Cade Ostermeyer, Christian Probst, Christopher James Tamayo, Maria Wirries, and Gianna Yanelli.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FLAME: THE SONGS OF Amara Janae Brady AND XANDER BROWNE – AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a scorching hot evening of the songs from the dynamic musical theatre writing duo and 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalists Amara Janae Brady and Xander Browne!

The night will be full of stand alone songs and songs from their new musical, BaKed. Developed with the historic Apollo Theater and Drama Club Camp Productions, BaKed is an explosive reimagining of Cinderella’s story from a whole new perspective. Enter Amelia, the overworked and underappreciated baker who caters Prince Charming’s Ball. When the Crown fails to pay her, she blows up her life… and her home and ends up on a wild adventure with all the folks in this story who don’t get a happy ending as they learn to make happy beginnings of their own.

Performed by its writers Amara Janae Brady, Xander Browne, and some very special guests, this show is sure to make you get down… and then fight for revolution. Directed by Blayze Teicher and cast by Charlie Hano, CSA.

In collaboration with Breaking & Entering Theatre Collective. Featuring Murphy Lorenzo Applin, Jr., Amara Janae Brady, Xander Browne, Alex Lugo, Jayae Riley Jr., Nora Schell, Drew Shade, Zia, and more stars to be announced! $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, OR… A 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION August 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

FLAME: THE SONGS OF Amara Janae Brady AND XANDER BROWNE August 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Adam Pascal AND Anthony Rapp: IN RESONANCE August 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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