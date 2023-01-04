Matt Saldivar to Perform at 54 Below in February

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 04, 2023  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Matt Saldivar on February 3rd at 9:30pm. Saldivar is known for his work in New York theater and around the country. This evening of original rock/alt-country/ ballads and bilingual pop jams is a personal chronicle of wandering, wondering, yearning, raging, losing and learning but in the end as in the beginning, of loving.

He will be joined by longtime friends and colleagues Rick Holmes (Junk, Matilda, Peter and the Starcatcher) on drums and percussion, Sean Nowell on sax and flute, Mark Springer on guitar, and other special guests.

Matt Saldivar plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 3rd 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MATT SALDIVAR

Matt Saldivar's work in Broadway musicals includes originating Sammy in The Wedding Singer, playing the original Kenickie in the 2007 revival of Grease, and originating Johnny Sandwich in Honeymoon in Vegas. His non-musical work on Broadway includes Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher and principal roles in A Streetcar Named Desire, Saint Joan, Bernhardt/Hamlet, and Junk and Act One at Lincoln Center Theater. His off-Broadway musical credits include Hermes in Hadestown at New York Theater Workshop, White Guy in The Toxic Avenger, Randy Newman's Harps and Angels in Los Angeles, Yes, I Can at the 92nd St Y, Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun, The Cradle Will Rock, Kiss My Aztec, Luther Billis in the 1st National tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Production of South Pacific, and Guys and Dolls at The Kennedy Center. As a vocalist and performer, he has also worked on new material for the theater by Elvis Costello, Stephen Sondheim, Bruce Hornsby, Adam Guettel, Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others. Saldivar as "Julio" is a longtime member of the band The Petersons.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.




