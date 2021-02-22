Masks & Musicals To Host Fundraiser For Texas Storm Victims

Thrapp Theatrics is bringing the spirit of Broadway back to New York City with a one night only event titled "Masks & Musicals: New York Sings For Texas."

This Thursday, you can sing your favorite Broadway show tunes with a live piano FOR FREE at Bar Nine.

A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Houston Food Bank to help support storm victims in Texas.

"We're excited to bring spirit of Broadway back while also helping those in need" Thrapp Theatrics' CEO and Masks & Musicals co-host Jacklyn Thrapp says.

The event is hosted by Thrapp, and Bobby Allan. Music direction by Miles Mandwelle.

"Masks & Musicals: New York Sings For Texas" runs from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. this Thursday night (February 25) at Bar Nine (807 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019). It is free to attend and sing. There is a $10 suggested donation.

Only 30 guaranteed singing slots. RSVP your ticket here.

Thrapp Theatrics launched Masks & Musicals in August 2020 as an effort to keep the spirit of Broadway alive during the coronavirus pandemic. The weekly show ran for five months before the indoor dining ban sparked an early curtain call in December. Masks & Musicals was never was traced to any coronavirus case. The show is expected to return to its weekly slot in the spring.