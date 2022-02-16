Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mary Lahti to Bring WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA to Don't Tell Mama

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda, shines a light on missed opportunities, shady directors, drunken phone calls, casting by dog, and dreams deferred.

Feb. 16, 2022  

2014 MAC Award Winning Debut Artist, singer and actress, Mary Lahti returns to the cabaret stage with her comically tragic new show, Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda, My (Almost) Life on the Wicked Stage at Don't Tell Mama on February 26 @ 4:00pm, February 28th @ 7:00pm and March 4 @ 7:00pm.

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda, shines a light on missed opportunities, shady directors, drunken phone calls, casting by dog, and dreams deferred. Using songs almost sung from roles almost done, Lahti optimistically relives her almost life on the wicked stage.

Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda is directed by multi award winning director, Lennie Watts, with musical direction by award winning accompanist to the stars, Paul Greenwood.

Don't Tell Mama - 343 West. 46th St.

$20 cover / $15 MAC Member

2 drink minimum - CASH ONLY

Proof of vaccination required

RESERVATIONS:

donttellmamanyc.com or call 212.757.0788 after 4:00pm

www.MaryLahti.com


