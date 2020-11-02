Mary L. Trump and Randy Rainbow Added to Judy Gold 'Election Eve' Special Tonight From Club Cumming

Programming continues through November 18.

Club Cumming Productions has updated their current season featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series exclusively on Stellar, a new premium streaming platform for fans of live performance. The series marries the tiny boîte's diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production. Mary L. Trump (New York Times best-selling author), Randy Rainbow (Emmy nominee) and Bob DiBuono (famed Trump impersonator) have been added to the guest list for Judy's Gold's "Vote Dammit!" Election Eve on Monday, November 2. The current schedule runs through the encore broadcast of "The Club Cumming Virtual Variety Show," hosted by Alan Cumming, on Wednesday, November 18. Tickets range from $15 to $30. To purchase tickets for all shows, visit www.ClubCummingNYC.com

Judy Gold's "Vote Dammit!" (Monday, November 2nd at 9:00 PM) will take to Club Cumming stage on Election Eve to give us part rally cry, part catharsis, and of course lots of much-needed laughter. Judy Gold is the author of the new best-selling book, Yes I Can Say That! When They Come for the Comedians, We're All In Trouble, and the host of the hit podcast, "Kill Me Now." Judy has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO. She has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show." Judy currently plays the role of Chaya on FX's "Better Things" and has made numerous appearances on "The View," "The Today Show," and "The Wendy Williams Show." Gold's brutally honest, no holds barred brand of humor leaves audiences in stitches. Along with Judy, Bette Sussman at the piano and special guests including Mary L. Trump, Randy Rainbow, and famed Trump impersonator Bob DiBuono, there is no other way to spend the night before a nail-biting election.

Cabaret superstar Ute Lemper is gracing the virtual series with her critically acclaimed show "Rendezvous with Marlene" (Tuesday, November 10th at 8:00 PM) which debuted in London in 2019, Ute decided to honor the teutonic Marlene with a show based on the true story a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France. Directed by Daniel Nardicio, "Rendezvous with Marlene" includes some of Marlene's most beautiful songs and telling some captivating secrets of her life shared during the three hour-plus call. Shot at Club Cumming, the show is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film. This is your chance to see brand new material from one of the world's leading cabaret performers.

"The show is an incredible journey through Marlene's life." - BroadwayWorld UK

"THE CLUB CUMMING VIRTUAL VARIETY SHOW," hosted by Alan Cumming, will be presented as a two-part Double Feature (Wednesday, November 18th at 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM). Club Cumming is the home to a diverse and robust array of talent, and this variety show was shot during Covid live at the club.

Part 1 (Wednesday, November 18th at 7:00 PM) features the talents of Kim David Smith, Alexis Michelle and Brandon James Gwinn, Michael Musto, Willy Dee, Poison Ivory, Catherine Cohen, Seth Sikes, Richard Cortez and Louie Leager, Princess Brittany, Angela Di Carlo and Drew Brody, Bright Light Bright Light, Jasmine Rice Labeija, and Greko.

Part 2 (Wednesday, November 18th at 8:00 PM) features James Tison, Antony Cherrie, Lauren Ordair, Catherine Cohen, Willie Dee on the street, Poison Ivory, Judy Gold, Jill Sobule, Ellia J Garlands, Drew Brody, a message from Dina Martina, Xavier McNight and Avionce Hoyles, plus burlesque babe Velvetina!

In addition, Club Cumming is also available as a studio for rental for shows with all technical needs included. To inquire about renting the venue for your show, email daniel@clubcummingproductions.com.

