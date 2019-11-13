Mary Ellen Ryan Returns To Don't Tell Mama On Saturday, November 23rd With NO APOLOGIES

Singer Mary Ellen Ryan returns with an encore performances of her debut solo show, No Apologies, playing at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, November 23rd at 4:00 pm. Director is Eadie Scott and musical direction is by MAC Award winner Ricky Ritzel. Musical styles are diverse and include musical theater, country, novelty, pop, folk and more.

Ryan hosts the evening as fictitious Professor Feminista, a womens studies professor giving a TED TALKS about female archetypes as defined by men-in song. She transforms herself into various characters as she takes us on a journey through various perceptions of women in history, or as Professor Feminista says, "Who does he think she is?" The evening is full of laughs especially when she sings a medley of the most chauvinistic songs ever written!

For tickets and more information click here

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street Tel: (212) 757-0788





