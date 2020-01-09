Mark Sonnenblick Will Be Making His Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents New Writers at 54: Mark Sonnenblick on Wednesday, January 22nd at 9:30PM. Emmy, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominated songwriter Mark Sonnenblick makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a rare NYC concert-his first in five years. The Jonathan Larson Award-winning author of Midnight at The Never Get ("Utterly transporting" - NYTimes Critic's Pick, "Show of the Year" MAC Award) and the very bio you're reading right now, Mark called in a lot of favors to get some incredible performers for an evening of genre-spanning musical theater. There will be laughter, there will be tears, there will be microphones and instruments-everything you'd expect at a concert you've told your date "looks interesting."

Max Friedman (Midnight at the Never Get) directs the concert that features Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get), Tony® nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jurä Davis, The Lazour Brothers (We Live in Cairo), Hector Lionel (Hero: An Origin Story), Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill), Julia Mattison (Brooklyn Sound), cabaret legend Sidney Myer, Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Will Roland (Be More Chill), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), and more to be announced!

Mark Sonnenblick plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) January 22nd. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Mark Sonnenblick's shows include Midnight at The Never Get (York Theatre Company; MAC Award, Bistro Award), Independents ("Best Production" FringeNYC), Dragons Love Tacos (TheatreworksUSA), Twenty Minutes Or Less (Washington National Opera), Ship Show (Yale Institute for Music Theatre), and Stompcat in Lawndale (Ars Nova Ant Fest). He has won a Jonathan Larson Grant (American Theatre Wing), the Harold Adamson Lyric Award (ASCAP), and is a three-time finalist for the Kleban Prize.





