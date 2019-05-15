Marissa Mulder Brings 'I'll Follow The Sun' to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Marissa Mulder in I'll Follow The Sun, the songbooks of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Ms. Mulder puts her unique vocal style and interpretation into the incredibly gorgeous catologue of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, focusing on the enduring and often tumultuous friendships and musical partnership of two of the most important songwriters of our time. The evening will feature iconic songs such as "Ticket To Ride", "Blackbird", "Across The Universe", "Don't Let Me Down," and more!

The New York Times called Ms. Mulder's evening of Tom Waits songs " Far and away the season's best cabaret show, everything the genre can be but almost never is." I'll Follow The Sun will surely be right on par and will be an extraordinary music of singing and storytelling that you do not want to miss!

Jon Weber will serve as musical director and playpiano, with Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and RittHenn on bass.

Marissa Mulder in I'll Follow the Sun playsFeinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 30 and June 13 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You