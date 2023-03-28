Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 Below

Performances are April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 â€“ 27 & 29 â€“31 at 7:00pm.

Mar. 28, 2023 Â 

Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back Marilyn Maye for an exclusive run of shows ringing in her 95th birthday from April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 - 27 & 29 -31 at 7:00pm. Maye's special birthday performance is on April 10th at 8pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public today, March 28 at 12pm. For more information, visit 54below.com/Marilyn95.

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a "marvelous" celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans. "Maye's humor, spirit and above all her voice are in the best shape of her career" (The New York Times), and she's ready to show them off!

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Come Celebrate With Marilyn Maye plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 - 27 & 29 -31 at 7:00pm. There is a $80-$90 cover charge ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). Premium seats are $145-$150 ($161-$166.50 with fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. For Marilyn's birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $75 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Marilyn95. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.




John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle Tonight Photo
John Lloyd Young Returns to Cafe Carlyle Tonight
John Lloyd Young, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star ofÂ Jersey Boys, returns to the CafÃ© Carlyle, March 28 through April 1, with an all-new set of Golden Era classics.
Jason Kravits Scores Another Hit Photo
Jason Kravits Scores Another Hit
With announced special guest Julie Benko and surprise special guest Jason Yeager, Jason Kravits sends OFF The TOP! audience home happy.
YOU ARE NOT ALONE: AN UPLIFTING SHOW ABOUT DEPRESSION Continues At Magnet Theater Returns Photo
YOU ARE NOT ALONE: AN UPLIFTING SHOW ABOUT DEPRESSION Continues At Magnet Theater Returns April 8
You Are Not Alone: An Uplifting Show About Depression, continues its over 8-year run at the Magnet Theater. Improvisers create scenes inspired by stand-up, poetry, and stories written about personal experiences, showing that sometimes laughter really is the best medicine.
The New York Pops Welcome Marilyn Maye To Carnegie Hall Photo
The New York Pops Welcome Marilyn Maye To Carnegie Hall
Steven Reineke and The New York Pops were energized by a ninety-five-year-old Carnegie Hall solo show neophyte last week.

More Hot Stories For You


Andrew Keenan Bolger & Krysta Rodriguez to Perform With The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + StageAndrew Keenan Bolger & Krysta Rodriguez to Perform With The Skivvies at Chelsea Table + Stage
March 27, 2023

The Skivvies will perform at Chelsea Table + StageÂ on April 17th at 7pm, joined by special guestsÂ Andrew Keenan Bolger and Krysta Rodriguez!
Jackie Hoffman, David Burtka, Mara Wilson & More to Star in 54/54/54 at 54 BelowJackie Hoffman, David Burtka, Mara Wilson & More to Star in 54/54/54 at 54 Below
March 27, 2023

5 Years. 4 Shows. 54/54/54 is back. Come witness the longest setlist in Feinsteinâ€™s/54 Below history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.Â 
Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next MonthEliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month
March 26, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released jazz programming from March 28Â through April 9.
Jennifer Simard, Bianca MarroquÃ­n, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekJennifer Simard, Bianca MarroquÃ­n, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
March 26, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!Photos: Karen Mason Returns To Birdland!
March 24, 2023

See photos of Karen Mason's return to Birdland!
share