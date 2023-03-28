Marilyn Maye Will Celebrate Her 95th Birthday at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back Marilyn Maye for an exclusive run of shows ringing in her 95th birthday from April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 - 27 & 29 -31 at 7:00pm. Maye's special birthday performance is on April 10th at 8pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public today, March 28 at 12pm. For more information, visit 54below.com/Marilyn95.

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a "marvelous" celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans. "Maye's humor, spirit and above all her voice are in the best shape of her career" (The New York Times), and she's ready to show them off!

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

Come Celebrate With Marilyn Maye plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) April 8 & 9 at 7:00pm, April 10 at 8:00pm, and May 24 - 27 & 29 -31 at 7:00pm. There is a $80-$90 cover charge ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). Premium seats are $145-$150 ($161-$166.50 with fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. For Marilyn's birthday on April 10, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe. All guests will be charged $75 per person for their meals. This pricing does not include additional beverages or tax and gratuity.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Marilyn95. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.