Marieann Meringolo Extends Residency at Chelsea Table + Stage

Marieann Meringolo will be extending her monthly residency at Chelsea Table + Stage through December 2023. After a successful 6-month residency from March to August 2023, Ms. Meringolo has decided to continue presenting a slightly different show each night at the venue. Prior to her residency at Chelsea Table + Stage, she has performed for adoring crowds in New York City, Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond. Don't miss her upcoming performances on Friday, October 20 at 7PM, Friday, November 17 at 7PM, and Friday, December 8 at 7PM. Get ready for three nights of spectacular entertainment!

Join us on Fridays, October 20th and November 17th for an unforgettable musical experience with Marieann as she takes us on a journey through various genres of music. A LOT OF LIVIN TO DO! will feature Jazz Standards, Broadway Classics, Pop, Original Works and Obscure Gems that have captured the hearts of fans and critics alike. Marieann's performance promises to be extraordinary and not to be missed. So mark your calendars and get ready for an evening filled with beautiful music and amazing vo- cals.

Then on Friday, December 8th...We are thrilled to announce that Marieann Meringolo, the critically ac- claimed singer, is bringing her popular Annual Holiday Show IN THE SPIRIT to Chelsea Table + Stage! This holiday celebration is a must for the season as Marieann and her Fabulous Trio take you on a sleigh ride through a fantastic Winter Wonderland. Now in its 17th year, the show covers classic holiday songs in a unique way that will make you feel like you are hearing them for the first time. Additionally, you will be introduced to original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics. Join us for a night of music and joy that will put you "In The Spirit" this holiday season.

Marieann Meringolo will also be joined by special guest stars from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds for her upcoming performances. In the past, Marieann has had an impressive list of special guests joining her on stage, including Jeff Harnar, Lina Koutrakos, Ari Axelrod, Alton Fitzgerald White, Karen Mason, and Karen Oberlin. We are excited to announce that Natalie Douglas will be joining Marieann on Octo- ber 20th and Gabrielle Stravelli will join on November 17th!

Don't miss these three unforgettable nights of music as Meringolo takes the stage featuring songs that she has sung across the country and around the world, and even some never-before-heard songs. In these challenging times, it's more important than ever to celebrate the joy of life. Meringolo promises each show will be filled with fun, laughs, and good times. Don't miss out on this unique musical experience that will leave you wanting more. Come and find out why fans keep coming back again and again! Get your tickets now!

Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called “One of the circuit's most powerful singers” and Time Out New York claimed, “If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the re- sult might well be Marieann Meringolo.” She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a Back- Stage Bistro Award-Winner for “Outstanding Vocalist.” BWW also had a say in nominating Marieann's Alan Marilyn Bergman show “Between Yesterday and Tomorrow” presented at 54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, “If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all...Ms. Meringolo's powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric.” She's had the honor of being inducted into New York famed Friars Club. She has received rave reviews for her newest album, released on the BluJazz label, “Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman” New York music critic, Will Friedwald notes, “The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world.” Marieann's recordings are avail- able on all digital outlets worldwide.