MargOH! Channing Will Return to Pangea With SIMPLY MargOH!

The performance will take place on November 20 at 9:30PM.

Oct. 21, 2021  

After Covid lockdown and a near death experience MargOH! will be back at Pangea on November 20 9:30PM ! She'll be sharing stories of leaking colostomy bags , naughty home care nurses, love and triumph as she ruins all of your favorite Pop songs in "Simply MargOH!"

MargOH! Is a two time MAC Award Nominee for Drag, characterization...Tracy Stark joins as Musical Director! Joe Cosmo Cogen on the drums , costume for Simply MargOH! by Suze Stutzman (Suze GX Designs!)

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56875.


