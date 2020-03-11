Marcus Paul James to Appear Live at Rockwood Music Hall, 3/23

Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud, Miss You Like Hell, Motown, RENT) is bringing us all back together for a jam session at Rockwood Music Hall.

Join some of the most fabulous talent on Broadway and beyond 3/23 at 9PM Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2.

Tahira Clayton with her soulful smooth will be his very special guest. Come out for a night full of original music that will get you vibing and some familiar tunes sure to make you want to get up and dance!

Tickets are available right now! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marcus-paul-james-tickets-93142526805 Monday March 23rd Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 196 Allen Street, Tickets $10 in advance. www.RockWoodMusicHall.com

Marcus Paul James currently starring in the Tony Award winning Broadways hit Ain't Too Proud: the life and times of the Temptations , "Miss You Like Hell", Broadways' "MOTOWN: The Musical", Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning "In The Heights", and Jonathan Larson's Tony award-winning "RENT". TV/Film include Collateral Beauty, RENT: Filmed Live, The WIZ Live, and Grammy Winning The Greatest Showman. A native New Yorker with albums available on Itunes and CDBaby, including his newest EP "Paper Hearts".

For more info visit marcuspauljames.com

Tahira Clayton: “Wait, Till Now” is currently available for purchase and streaming. www.tahiraclayton.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You