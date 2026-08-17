MY BODY, MY CABARET Benefit to Return to The Green Room 42

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My Body, My Cabaret: A Benefit for Bodily Autonomy is coming to The Green Room 42 on August 29th at 9:30 pm. This is the second annual My Body, My Cabaret. It's a night of music, community, and advocacy in which all net proceeds are split evenly between the New York Abortion Access Fund and Black Trans Liberation, two NY-based organizations fighting for bodily autonomy.

Featuring a cast of young women and LGBTQ+ artists working at the intersection of performance and activism, this one-night-only event showcases musical theater songs that speak powerfully to themes of freedom, empowerment, and the right to control our own bodies and futures.

This year, the performance will feature songs from original musicals in development: White House Princess by Charlotte Daniels and Maureen Clare, and Dear Cassandra by Julia Crafton. The performers will be joined by organizers on the frontlines of movements for abortion and trans justice sharing how we can support their efforts.

Performers include EJ Adiele, Stella Burnside, Zion Camron Clement, Noelle Camryn, Devvani Choudhury, Camelia Elías Sierra, Cybèle Fasquelle, Sienna Feldman, Jamielynn Korotki, Gabrielle Medina, Caelyn Arianna Charley Osbern, Nina Osso, Isa Peña, Cadence Robin-Song, Emma Rogers, Addy Siciliano, Valerie Slocomb, Ellie Wood

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