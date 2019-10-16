MUSIC AT THE MANSION Series Returns October 27

NiCori Studios & Productions announces a new installment of the monthly concert series, "Music at the Mansion", on Sunday, October 27, at 3pm at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center in Bloomfield, NJ. Performers include Ilene Angel, Steven Carl McCasland and Randie Levine-Miller . The Young Musician Moment performer will be Bethany Duffy.

Ilene Angel is an award-winning singer/songwriter and author. Her song "I Don't Think About It" was number one on Radio Disney, and her new CD of uplifting songs, titled In Color, includes the duet Friends Like Me & You with the legendary Kenny Loggins. She is a member of the band The Inspire Project. Ilene Studied music at Northwestern University and The Juilliard School and was the recipient of the Abe Olman Award from the Songwriters' Hall of Fame. Ilene has a new book out called How to Calm the Hell Down and Be Happy. For more about Ilene, her website is: www.ileneangel.com

Steven Carl McCasland is a playwright, singer, pianist and director. His acclaimed play Little Wars has been performed in NYC and internationally, and his most recent work, Memorare, just finished its New York debut at St. John's Lutheran Church. With James Horan, Steven is the co-producer and founder of Feinstein's/54 Below celebrated Second Act Series, which revives little-known musicals in abridged concert settings. To learn more, visit www.stevencarlmccasland.weebly.com.

Randie Levine-Miller spent over 30 years as a public relations consultant specializing in TV and Radio placement throughout the U.S. (Accent on Broadcasting, Etc.) She handled several authors/publishers;consumer products; health and medical technology clients including minimally invasive breast biopsies, radiation seed implants for prostate cancer, videoscopic surgery for chronic heartburn as well as "The Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons Complete Home Medical Guide". She helped launch acupuncture, biorythym and recycling, and handled clients in the alternative/nutritional supplement field. For 5 years, she was the broadcast consultant to Discover Magazine and also publicized the Discover Awards for Technological Innovation at Epcot.

Randie produced over 85 star-studded events at the Friars Club (where she was named Friar of the Year) including tributes to: Charles Strouse, Marvin Hamlisch, Ervin Drake, Marty Richards, Tovah Feldshuh, Jim Dale, Len Cariou, Tony Roberts and Lee Roy Reams. Her "Showstopper Divos and Divas - A Swell Party!" evenings, in support of the Actors Fund, spotlight the best of Broadway and cabaret.

Music at the Mansion is a series produced by NiCori Studios & Productions featuring New Jersey and New York performers. The series is hosted by multi-award nominated NYC Cabaret Singer, Corinna Sowers Adler and will feature Jimmy Horan on piano. Tickets are $10 per person and available at the door. For more information, please visit www.nicoristudios.com .





