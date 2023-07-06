MOIPEI Brings SING SING SING! to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents MOIPEI in SING SING SING! on July 10, 2023 at 7pm. This concert was commissioned by the Kennedy Center to close their 2023 RiverRun Festival and performed to standing ovations in this past April. Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei of Nairobi, Kenya, sing an eclectic mix of styles illustrating how rivers impact our lives with their beauty, their majesty, and their power. This lively concert runs the gamut of the American Songbook, Broadway, pop, spirituals, swing and even a spotlight on Kenyan folk songs. The concert includes favorite songs: Ol’ Man River, Down by the Riverside, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Up a Lazy River, Down to the River to Pray, Proud Mary, The Water is Wide, and many, many more.

Mary, Maggy and Marta have been singing since a very young age in Kenya. Their arrival in NY a couple of years ago has been met with high praise from critics, fellow performers, musicians and most importantly, audiences.

Joseph Thalken, music director/pianist is an award-winning composer, conductor, and pianist whose theater and concert works have been performed internationally. He is well known as the accompanist to many Broadway stars. Michael Kuennen on bass has played with many symphonies and has graced the pits of many Broadway shows. Perry Cavari, drummer, has played for over 15 Broadway shows and several movies and is in demand by many top concert artists. The concert is written and directed by Matthew Inge (A Chorus Line).

MOIPEI in SING SING SING! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 10, 2023 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org/MOIPEI and Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MOIPEI



Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Nairobi, Kenya and currently reside in the U.S. Moipei made their NYC debut at the 2021 Cabaret Convention which resulted in the Foundation presenting them with the prestigious Julie Wilson Award. MOIPEI arranges their unique vocals for all the songs they sing.

At the age of 12, they were appointed Kenya’s first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage. The sisters have performed sold-out concerts internationally, presenting an eclectic mix of their own arrangements of the American Songbook repertoire, Broadway tunes, jazz hits, sacred pieces, and Kenyan folk songs.

Other highlights: performances with the Indianapolis Symphony, The San Antonio Symphony, The Alamo City Opera Company, The Amarillo Opera Company, and tours of South Korea and British Columbia. They have also performed at Birdland Jazz Club Theater and many performing arts centers throughout the country, as well as singing the national anthem at the Spurs vs. Clippers - Playoff game 4.

They were recognized by Kenya’s President for their contribution to the music industry and the nation.