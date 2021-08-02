MICHAEL AND MARDIE Announce August Appearances

I was recently seated next to Mardie Millit at a performance of Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY and we got to chatting about life, as one does, and Mardie said to me, "I'm in Facebook jail." Life without social media is a death knell for an entertainer, and we all know it. We also know how merciless Facebook jail can be, and how the accidental use of even one little word can mean a month without self-promotion - I myself went to Facebook jail for using the word 'kill' in a joke. Not content to see two of the community's artists lose audience members because of whatever joke Mardie told on the Facebook machine, I offered to tell the readers of Broadway World Cabaret where they can find Mardie and her husband Michael Garin in action in the upcoming weeks - all I needed was a press release and a couple of photos. Like the professional that she is, Mardie had the intel in my email box by dawn the next morning. So fans of Michael and Mardie get ready because these kids are hard at work. Just look at their schedule!

Michael Garin AND MARDIE MILLIT Announce Their August Lineup of Eclectic Appearances Around Manhattan

The "silly, sassy, sexy" (Stephen Mosher, Broadway World) husband-and-wife duo Michael Garin and Mardie Millit are gearing up for a busy August, performing their long-running duo piano/vocal act and teaming up with other musicians at venues all over town!

Sunday, August 1 and Sunday, August 8, 8:00-10:00 p.m.: Michael & Mardie at the West Bank Café. As featured in the New York Times Fall 2020 Cabaret Preview, Michael Garin and Mardie Millit were the first performers to take up residence at the venerable 42nd Street restaurant/venue after lockdown (because they're married and they quarantined together!), helping to keep the doors open with live music in a hybrid indoor/outdoor performance space. Now they are holding forth the first and second Sunday of every month, joining the renaissance of the Theatre District that is continuing throughout 2021. For out-of-towners or those still squeamish about indoor performance, the first hour will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/michael.garin.18343 .

West Bank Café

407 W. 42nd St.

No cover or minimum

Reservations: www.resy.com or 212-695-6909

Tuesday, August 3, 7:00 p.m.: Michael & Mardie in Susie Mosher's The Lineup at Birdland. The Lineup is back at Birdland, and Michael & Mardie are appearing with hilarious host Susie Mosher and a roster of super-talented entertainers. You might even see a celebrity or two.

Susie Mosher's The Lineup

Birdland Jazz Club

315 W. 44th St.

$0.99 cover/$20 food & drink minimum

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lineup-with-susie-mosher-tickets-160247718239?aff=ebdsoporgprofile or 212-581-3080

Friday, August 13, 8:00-10:30 p.m.: The Habibi Kings at The Roxy Hotel. Presenting "The finest in non-regular music," The Habibi Kings bring the house down with danceable hits from the U.S., the Middle East, Europe, and beyond! Michael & Mardie are joined by the renowned violinist and vocalist Samir Shukry and virtuoso percussionist Ossama Farouk (both of whom appeared in the Tony-winning Broadway musical The Band's Visit), and bassist-about-town John Miller. Special guest: classical belly dance by the dazzling Sira.

The Roxy Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas (at White & Church)

No cover/2 drink minimum

Reservations: www.resy.com or 212-519-6661

Sunday, August 15, 8:00-12:00: Michael & Mardie...and Friends! at Minton's Playhouse.

Cabaret comes uptown: It's storytelling time! Michael & Mardie are joined by everybody's favorite bassist John Miller and the fabulous eclectic percussionist Hasan Bakr. Hits from uptown, downtown, and around the world!

Minton's Playhouse

206 W. 118th St.

$25 cover/$30 food/drink minimum

Reservations: www.mintonsharlem.com or 212-243-2222

And all month, every month:

Tuesday-Saturday, 6:00-8:00 p.m.: Michael Garin plays Sunset Cocktails at the Roxy Bar. Michael is entering his 5th year as House Pianist at the Roxy Hotel's sprawling lobby bar and lounge, serving up solo piano versions of things you never thought you'd hear on a piano. (The sextet from Lucia di Lammermoor? A mashup of Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" and a song from Oklahoma? Yeah. He plays those.) For the out-of-town or indoor-dining-shy, Wednesdays and Fridays Michael streams live on his Facebook page from 6:00-7:00 p.m.: www.facebook.com/michael.garin.18343 .

The Roxy Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas (at White & Church)

No cover/2 drink minimum

Reservations: www.resy.com or 212-519-6661

Michael Garin is a Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist/performer (for Song of Singapore) who has made a living entertaining New Yorkers, playing piano and singing at the Monkey Bar, the Rainbow Room, the VIP room at Limelight, and the Williamstown Theater Festival, to name a few. Mardie Millit has a degree in opera and spent many years doing classic musicals in regional theatres around the country. They have been performing together since 2005 - most notably their late Sunday nights at the legendary Elaine's, from 2008 until its closing in 2011. They have brought their unique blend of musical virtuosity and goofy charm to numerous Manhattan clubs, delivering a wildly eclectic repertoire that veers from Cole Porter to Porter Waggoner, from Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello, and from Sondheim to Mozart to Oum Kalthoum.

Michael is currently the house pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where he plays his renowned musical mashups every Tuesday through Saturday. Mardie's popular Live from Lockdown! streaming series (with Michael at the piano) was nominated for a 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Mardie is preparing to appear as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with Dream Productions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2022. Michael and Mardie have been married since 2012 and live in Harlem. They are also currently collaborating on a new musical, Mary Astor's Purple Diary, based on the book of the same name by Ed Sorel.