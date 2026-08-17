MASTER IT! THE MUSICAL, THE CLASS, THE HAIR to Premiere at The Green Room 42
The event will take place on September 18.
Get ready to sing for your grade. On September 18 at 7PM, The Green Room 42 will play host to the premiere of MASTER IT! THE MUSICAL, THE CLASS, THE HAIR, an new play from actor Douglas Goodhart (Never Been on Broadway)
MASTER IT! invites audiences into the classroom of Goodhart's (in)famous, larger-than-life Musical Theatre teacher - a self-proclaimed Master ready to reveal all of his secrets, techniques, and unfiltered opinions in one unforgettable Musical Master Class. Part comedy, part theatrical experiment, and entirely off the rails, the show blurs the line between performer and audience in ways few productions dare to attempt.
Direction by Joel Kirk (Netflix is a Joke, Peacock's 500 Festival Parade) and music direction and live accompaniment are provided by Richard Rodgers Award winner Pete White.
Guests are encouraged to dress their best and bring a 16-bar cut, because they just might be called on stage to sing. Whether you're a seasoned performer or someone who's never sung a note outside the shower, MASTER IT! turns every audience member into a potential star pupil. Come dressed to impress. Come ready to perform.
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