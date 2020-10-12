Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MASKS & MUSICALS Extended After Series Of Sold-Out Socially Distanced Shows

Masks & Musicals happens every Tuesday night from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 -.p.m. at Bar9.

Oct. 12, 2020  

"Masks & Musicals: Broadway Karaoke" is extended for the rest of the fall.

The free show, produced by Thrapp Theatrics, lets people sing Broadway show tunes with a live pianist. It debuted in August 2020 to socially distanced crowd in Manhattan and has had a series of sold-out performances.

Only 20 guaranteed performance slots per show!

Click here to get your ticket. Masks & Musicals happens every Tuesday night from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 -.p.m. at Bar9 (807 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019). There are both outdoor and indoor dining options available.

Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down Broadway theatres back in March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway venues in New York City will remain closed until May 30, 2021.



