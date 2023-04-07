Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola And More Coming Up At Birdland: Jazz Programming April 10 - April 23

Find details below for jazz programming coming up at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running April 10 through April 23.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Joey Alexander, Amy Lynn and the Honeymen, Cyrille Aimée and Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra directed by David DeJesus.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Dangerous Rhythm All-Stars, Tatiana Eva-Marie, CompCord Jazz Ensemble featuring Dick Griffin and David Amram and Tony DeSare Quartet.



Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

April 11-15 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/11-13); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/14-15) - Birdland Jazz Club / Livestream Event Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM via Flymachine

Joey Alexander

3x Grammy nominee and early piano prodigy Joey Alexander recently released Origin (Mack Avenue, 2022) to critical acclaim. Featuring his heavy-hitting trio of Kendrick Scott and Larry Grenadier, as well as his collaborators Chris Potter and Gilad Hexelman, the passionate virtuoso Alexander is in the company of masters. At only 18 years old, he has already lived a musician's dream life, performing on the world's biggest stages (Obama's White House, the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Newport Jazz Festival) with its most revered names (Wayne Shorter, Wynton Marsalis, Esperanza Spalding)-all since the age of 11. For this week at the Jazz Club, Alexander will bring the latest moment of his mature genius to your ears.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 11 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks for their final performance in a highly successful 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 12 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 12 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Peter Bernstein and Catherine Russell

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. This week it's Peter Bernstein and Catherine Russell.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 14 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 14-16 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Dangerous Rhythms All-Stars

In 2022, award-winning crime writer and historian TJ English released his new book, Dangerous Rhythms: Jazz and the Underworld, published by HarperCollins. The New York Times best-selling author assembled an all-star band for his Birdland release celebration, composed of Bobby Sanabria (drums/musical director), Santi Debriano (bass), Edsel Gomez (piano), Kali Rodriguez-Peña (trumpet), T.K. Blue (sax/flute), and Roman Diaz (congas/percussion), to bring the book to life. Now, the Dangerous Rhythms All-Stars return to Birdland Theater for a weekend of high-energy performances.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 16 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Amy Lynn and the Honeymen

Amy Lynn & The Honeymen (formerly known as Amy Lynn & The Gunshow) is an eight-piece machine that blows glitter all over the traditional memphis-motown soul/rock style. In high-dramatic fashion, Lynn leads her horn section of trumpet, tenor sax, and bari sax, and her rhythm section of piano, electric bass, and drums, to powerful moments of grooving joy. The group has performed at iconic New York institutions Joe's Pub @ The Public Theatre, The Cutting Room, BB Kings, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl, 54 Below, Mercury Lounge, The Bell House, C'mon Everybody, BB Kings, The Engeman Theatre, Hard Rock Cafe Times Square, & Brooklyn Bowl. Join them at Birdland for a fun, high-energy time.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 16 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 18-22 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/18-20); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/21-22) - Birdland Jazz Club

Cyrille Aimée

Grammy-nominated Cyrille Aimee spent over 10 years in NYC wowing audiences with her joyful improvisations, effortless swing, and wild spirit. Having relocated to New Orleans to enter the vibrant musical community of that storied city, Aimee loves to return to Birdland-where she spent years with a weekly residency. From her native France to the USA, from jazz festivals to Broadway, from a longtime working band to new adventures in new sonic landscapes, Cyrille Aimee is never content to stay in one place too long. Recent releases include 2018's Cyrille Aimee Live (Mack Avenue); 2019's Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (especially relevant now that the legend has just passed); 2021's I'll Be Seeing You; and 2021's Petite Fleur, as a featured guest of drummer Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Hailed as "one of the most promising jazz singers of her generation" by The Wall Street Journal, Aimee will certainly bring something new to her old city.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 18 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tatiana Eva-Marie

Born into a musical family-her father the film composer Louis Crelier and her mother the violinist Anca Maria-Tatiana Eva-Marie spent her formative years in a radiant world of art: an actor, recording artist, and model from age 4, she collaborated with industry beacons like Francis Reusser, Henri Des, and Charles Joris all before attending the Sorbonne in Paris at age 15. There, she continued to write, direct, and act in plays and dance pieces with prominent artists. But Eva-Marie's love for song and call to perform led her to relocate to New York, where her fame as an interpreter of American popular song has grown quickly. Included on a recent list of jazz talent to know by Vanity Fair and praised as "one of the best young singers around" by The Wall Street Journal, she has crafted a sound that is her own, drawing audiences in with her gentle stage presence and sweet tone. Many have delighted, too, in Eva-Marie's ability to pen original lyrics to the music of Django Reinhardt. Performances at SummerStage, Winter Jazz Fest, Jazz Aspen, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, The Iridium, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have thrust her into the limelight-right where she belongs, and where she has always felt at home.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 19 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 19 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests. This week it's Pasquale Grasso.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 20 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Composers Concordance Presents CompCord Jazz Ensemble featuring Dick Griffin and David Amram

Composers Concordance brings together the exceptional instrumentalists of the CompCord Jazz Ensemble for an evening of high-velocity newly written jazz compositions, featuring composers David Amram (New York Philharmonic's first composer-in-residence, scored such films as 'Splendor in the Grass' and 'The Manchurian Candidate'), and Dick Griffin (Sun Ra, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Abdullah Ibrahim). Also included are cutting-edge Jazz compositions by Joe Abba, David Amram, William Anderson, Anthony Branker, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Dick Griffin, Laurence Goldman, Franz Hackl, and Gene Pritsker.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 21 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 21-23 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tony DeSare Quartet

The excellent jazz vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare has released 11 albums of music, delivering a gem of a recording nearly every year since 2007. A crooner's crooner, he is a master interpreter of the American Songbook. But over the course of his career, he also ventured into pop classics by Carole King, Prince, and the Beatles; and while he certainly remains a descendant of the Rat Pack singers and the swinging tradition, DeSare has also carved out space as an interpreter of songs even further outside his genre's norm, covering New Order, Philip Bailey, and Bob Dylan. With a smooth, clear voice and an entertainer's sensibility, DeSare found himself in long-time collaboration with jazz giant Bucky Pizzarelli and in shows like Our Sinatra. Now a veteran of the music, DeSare will deliver a weekend at the Theater that's sure to have audiences swooning.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 23 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra dir. by David DeJesus

Comprised of the top student musicians in SUNY Purchase's Conservatory of Music, this exciting large ensemble performs styles from all across Latin America, rendering the worlds of mambo, cha-cha, danzon, festejo, porro, and more with youthful verve. Director David DeJesus is a master saxophonist fluent across Latin, jazz and dozens of other styles. The director of the Birdland Big Band, he has been a fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, performing with the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, Ron Carter's Great Big Band, and the Grammy-nominated Arturo O'Farrill Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra. DeJesus will guide the orchestra as they bring to life the many flavors of Latin Jazz on the Birdland stage.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 23 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum