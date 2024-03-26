Lorna Luft to Return to 54 Below in May With HOME AGAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back star of stage and screen Lorna Luft on May 3 & 4 at 7pm for her brand-new show Home Again.

Join Lorna as she invites listeners into her world, sharing songs, stories, and insights drawn from her rich musical lineage and personal experiences. Whether she's belting out showstoppers from the Great American Songbook, touching hearts with poignant ballads, or infusing new life into modern favorites, her voice resonates with warmth and sincerity. It's a journey through laughter and tears, joy and sorrow, all woven together with grace and authenticity. Experience the magic of Lorna Luft live in concert.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are ‘84 to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World.”

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway’s Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They’re Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world’s most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L’Olympia in Paris.

Lorna Luft: Home Again plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 3 & 4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73 (includes $8 in fees) – $84 (includes $9 in fees). Premiums are $145 (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.