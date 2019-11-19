Lorna Dallas Is Bringing STAGES Back to The Birdland Theater

Birdland Jazz Club will present vocalist Lorna Dallas in a one night only encore performance of Stages, the all new show she presented in February, at The Birdland Theater (315 West 44th Street) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 @ 7:00 pm.

Last season, American born and West End favorite Lorna Dallas returned to the New York cabaret world after a twenty-year hiatus. The reviewers were unanimous and unstinting in their praise. Bistro Awards wrote, "May Ms. Dallas return to the New York stage...and often!" Cabaret Scenes echoed that sentiment: "This is truly a once in a lifetime event not to be missed." Rex Reed of The Observer also chimed in: "The kind of inspired singing that is as rare as a pink unicorn in MGM Technicolor."

This season, Ms. Dallas returned again to Birdland, premiering a sparkling new show, Stages, devised by her two long time collaborators, musical director Christopher Denny and director Barry Kleinbort. Stages refers to those theaters and nightclubs where Ms. Dallas displayed her formidable gifts as a singer and top tier interpreter of popular song, as well as to the formative stages in a life, stages that have taken her from a small town in Southern Illinois to the rarefied hothouse atmosphere of New Orleans and on to dazzling nights in the West End with Sammy Cahn and Dame Cleo Laine, culminating in Royal Command performances for Queen Elizabeth and the Royal family. The musical program is equally diverse, ranging from unforgettable standards and show tunes by Broadway's greats to little known but equally worthy gems from both sides of the "pond." In short, Stages **offers a treasure trove of glorious singing, intimate detail and heartfelt reminiscence. This is an encore performance.

