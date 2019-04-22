Lisa Brigantino Announces Album Release Show At The Cutting Room, NYC

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Lisa Brigantino is excited to announce her I'll Waltz Before I Go album release show and celebration at The Cutting Room, in New York City on Saturday, May 18th at 7:30pm. It will include songs from her recent album as well as select songs from previous albums. The show will run the gamut from solo voice and guitar and two and three part vocal harmony tunes to fully arranged band songs featuring performances by Thomas Millioto, Lori Brigantino, Susan Haefner, Gus Morgan, Claudia Glaser-Mussen, Mike Fornatale plus a special appearance by Terre Roche, founding member of The Roches.

I'll Waltz Before I Go, an eclectic collection of original songs spanning multiple genres, is Brigantino's third full-length album. It was recorded, mixed and co-produced with her husband Thomas Millioto. The Daily Country says "Throughout the thirteen tracks, Lisa seamlessly blends genres from Folk to

Americana, Country, Rock, and Old-Time, even incorporating some Gypsy-Jazz for good measure."

The album contains several unique collaborations including a song co-written posthumously with Brigantino's cousin Felix Pappalardi, the legendary producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist/bassist who produced Cream, The Youngbloods, Hot Tuna (among many others) and was the producer and bassist of Mountain with Leslie West. Brigantino had some handwritten sketches of lyrics written by Pappalardi in her possession since his untimely death in 1983. She showed the lyrics to her husband only a few years ago and he suggested she write music to the lyrics. She asked the Felix Pappalardi Estate for permission to do so, and the 1970s-infused Rock tune "Nowhere at All" was born. The first live performance of the song is slated for the album release show.

Brigantino has been performing in support of the album at a variety of venues and festivals with her sister Lori Brigantino, also a singer and multi-instrumentalist. Most recently the sisters were selected to perform at Singer Songwriter Cape May (The titled track of I'll Waltz Before I Go was selected for the conference compilation CD) and will appear as part of the singer songwriter showcase at the New Jersey Folk Festival this spring. Other shows and festivals are already slated for 2019 and 2020. Visit https://lisabrigantino.com/upcoming-shows/ for more details.

The Brigantino sisters are also known to the New York City theatrical and cabaret communities for their wacky musical-comedy act The Vickie & Nickie Show. They play suburban housewife sisters Vickie & Nickie from Minnesota who are on the road making music. The sisters entertain with humorous banter, wacky original tunes, hilarious pop song interpretations, improv and audience participation all while

accompanying themselves on many different instruments including acoustic and electric guitars,

keyboard, accordion, saxophone, clarinet, violin, ukuleles, percussion and more.

A composer with a master of music degree in music composition and theory, Lisa Brigantino also writes music for film, television, advertising and more. She can frequently be found sitting in around NYC with various musical artists on a number of different instruments. Brigantino is a former original

member of Lez Zeppelin, the world's first all-girl Led Zeppelin tribute band. She played bass,

keyboards and mandolin and toured internationally with the band through 2008.

The Cutting Room presents Lisa Brigantino's I'll Waltz Before I Go album release show on Saturday, May 18th at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, plus a $20 food or drink minimum. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E. 32nd St. New York, NY, 10016

Phone: 212-691-1900. For more information, visit www.lisabrigantino.com.





