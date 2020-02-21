Leslie Orofino Will Return to BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room With SHINE

Actress/singer, Leslie Orofino will returns to BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room with her sensational show SHINE the music/lives of 4 fearless women ~ who when things got tough ~ they got stronger ~ and became stars that shine even today ...Lady Gaga, Peggy Lee, Dorothy Fields and Alberta Hunter.

It's Broadway, blues, jazz, contemporary and a whole lot of fun. Leslie is accompanied by musicians, Kenneth Gartman on piano and Boots Maleson on bass. Louis Pietig : director.

Limited seating ~ reservations highly recommended. Details: www.leslieorofino.com

" Every moment is to be enjoyed...Leslie's a classy, sassy, professional with a voice as smooth as a fine wine."

Stephen Mosher ~ Broadway World ~ 2019

Saturday, May 2 at 8:00

BJ Ryan's Magnolia Room 57 Main Street, Norwalk, Ct.

$ 20 cover and 2 drink minimum

Reservations: www.bjryansmagnoliaroom.com





