Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Begins Brunch Residency At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (Sesame Street) a five-time daytime Emmy nominee, and 2019 MAC nominee for Musical Comedy Performer returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with a new unique series of shows: "Bizarre Brunch". Enjoy a musical menu filled with savory stories, a cuisine of characters, and sweet surprises. Each show includes new ingredients so be sure to come back for seconds! Featuring Michael Hicks on piano.

"Bizarre Brunch" debuts on Saturday May 11th 2019 at 1pm, and returns Saturday June 22nd. Additional dates will be announced soon. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1007881 The Laurie Beechman Theatre also has a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

Leslie will be joined each show by her signature character, candy-loving 5-year old Lolly Lardpop, as well as a surprising cavalcade of other personalities. Each show will also feature special guests who aren't from Leslie's imagination. Special Guests for the May performance include Judy Glad, Jenna Tomsko, Jessy Tomsko, and Paul Rudolph.

"Bizarre Brunch" is Leslie's third original production at The Laurie Beechman Theatre which previously hosted her sold out runs of "Moonlight Madness" and "What Just Happened?!" These shows earned her a 2019 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award nomination for Musical Comedy Performer.

When not performing for adults, Leslie is best known for performing Abby Cadabby on "Sesame Street", and as Bubbles in the Jim Henson Company's "Splash and Bubbles." Listen to Leslie's many personalities (including Lolly Lardpop) on "Lolly Lardpop's Radio Playdate!" a fun-filled, family-friendly podcast! https://www.lesliecarrara-rudolph.com/

Photo Credit: Richard Termine





