Laura Hodos Sings Ethel Merman In New Solo Cabaret Premiering At Winter Park Playhouse

Who Could Ask For Anything More? Ms. Laura Hodos pays tribute to the iconic Ethel Merman and premieres her newest solo cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, February 23 and 24, 2022. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Laura as she celebrates one of the most legendary stage performers of all time with stories, humor and classic Merman hits. Who Could Ask For Anything More? will feature an assortment of well-loved songs like "Anything Goes," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "I Got Rhythm'" and "There's No Business Like Show Business" along with other Merman gems!

Laura Hodos is an award-winning singer, actor and cabarista. She most recently wowed Playhouse patrons last fall as the star of the hilarious musical Book of Merman. Laura has been a soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic, Jacksonville Symphony, Sarasota Orchestra, and Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra and has shared the stage with Titus Burgess, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Faith Prince, Davis Gaines, Andrea McCardle, Jason Robert Brown and Donna Murphy. She has performed at The Duplex and Don't Tell Mama in New York City as well as Radio City Music Hall and Lincoln Center.

Laura has graced the stages of professional theaters up and down the east coast and regionally has performed at The Winter Park Playhouse, Orlando Shakes, Orlando Rep, Asolo Rep, Alhambra, Riverside, Maltz Jupiter, Palm Beach Dramaworks and many more. She just received critical acclaim portraying Mamma Rose in Gypsy at The Wick Theatre in South Florida.

"What a treat to have Laura back on our cabaret stage! With a powerhouse voice and incredible stage presence, she was born to sing the music of Ethel Merman! Don't miss this one!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre Mainstage and masks are required throughout the duration of the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.