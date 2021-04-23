Laura Benanti, Kelsey Connolly, & More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back for a second year with Concert #13 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, April 24th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of singers and performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include performances from:

@TheEmilyCarey (11AM EST)

(West End Theatre)

Kyla Carter

@KylaDCarter (11:30AM)

(Sound Of Music National Tour)

(White Christmas National Tour)

Addison Valentino

@AddisonMValentino (1PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@JackieBrubaker (1:15PM EST)

(Singer)

@Ellie_Rose_Actor (1:30PM EST)

(Matilda The Musical)

(Wick Theatre)

Alyssa Kim

@Official.AlyssaKim (2PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

Leila Rose Gross

@LeilaRoseGross (2:30PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

Lily Bradford

@LilyB6462 (2:45PM EST)

(Singer)

Toni Ann Gisondi

@Molly609 (3:30PM EST)

("Molly" in Annie (1982) Movie)

Rosanne Sorrentino (3PM EST)

("Pepper" in Annie (1982) Movie)

Laura Benanti

@LauraBenanti (4PM EST)

(My Fair Lady Broadway)

(Sound Of Music Broadway)

Kelsey Connolly

@KelseyHConnolly (4:30PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@Sway_Bhatia (5PM EST)

(Singer)

(Might Ducks Netflix)

Kelsee Sweigard

@KelseeSweigard (5:30PM EST)

(Kinky Boots National Tour)

(Rent National Tour)

@Sara.Petrovski (6PM EST)

(Frozen Australia)

(School Of Rock Australia)

Sarah Anne Fernandez

@SarahAnnee17 (6:30PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@Porter.Fasullo.Official (7PM EST)

(Singer)

(General Hospital ABC)

@NadiaYounesMusic (8PM EST)

(Singer)

Eva Carreon

@CarreonKidsAdventures (8:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)